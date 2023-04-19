LAKE PLACID — A large company that invests in fast-food restaurants plans to put a Taco Bell in the shadow of the Lake Placid Tower.

Luihn Vantedge Partners, LLC, owns and operates 185 restaurants, primarily Taco Bells – in Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia. The corporation, based in Morrisville, North Carolina, also owns restaurants in Polk County.

