LAKE PLACID — A large company that invests in fast-food restaurants plans to put a Taco Bell in the shadow of the Lake Placid Tower.
Luihn Vantedge Partners, LLC, owns and operates 185 restaurants, primarily Taco Bells – in Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia. The corporation, based in Morrisville, North Carolina, also owns restaurants in Polk County.
According to plans furnished by Sloan Engineering Group, the company plans to demolish a 2,446-square-foot building at 501 U.S. 27 North (to the left of the tower) and replace it with a 2,145-square-foot Taco Bell restaurant.
The town requires a 10-foot interior ceiling but a lawyer with Luihn Vantedge Partners says the building’s proposed air-conditioning units are designed for 8-foot, 6-inch-tall ceilings. The extra foot-and-a-half would require using larger compressors in the A/C systems, the company said.
“The HVAC systems would require re-design to accommodate additional air space,” the company said in its request for a variance. “There is currently a significant ongoing supply chain issue with A/C units and this equipment is ordered months in advance based on the building prototypes.”
The roof and parapet systems would require re-design to raise the roof to allow additional room for the duct work, the company said.
The town’s planning staff recommended approval of the height variance.
The new Taco Bell will also have to follow the town’s most recent landscaping rules, which require protecting existing trees when constructing new buildings.
The Taco Bell will be in Placid Plaza, what is now little more than a concrete plain with a few trees.
According to the project’s landscaping rules, any trees on the property must be protected by fencing, which must be installed before construction begins. Any exposed roots or root zones must be covered in mulch, and the trees must be watered once a week during hot, dry periods and sprayed to keep construction dust from covering the leaves.
Any grading within the protected root zone areas must be done by hand or small equipment to minimize root damage.
“No root over one-inch diameter should be cut without direction from the landscape professional,” the Landscaping and Irrigation Maintenance plan states.