TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is entering the NFL draft, ending a college career that began with splash and ended with a devastating injury.
Tagovailoa, who had surgery on his right hip in November, announced his decision Monday, ending two months of speculation regarding the star quarterback’s plans as he tries to return from the serious injury. He was projected as a potential No. 1 overall pick before the injury Nov. 16 against Mississippi State.
That made his draft status less clear. Alabama team surgeon Dr. Lyle Cain has said Tagovailoa’s prognosis was “excellent” and predicted a full recovery.
Tagovailoa said he’s optimistic he’ll be able to play next season, but even he said it’s hard to predict how high he’ll be drafted.
“It’s a unique situation, for sure,” Tagovailoa said. “A lot of the guys, the general managers, the owners, that I’ve talked to kind of said the same thing. They kind of look at this injury like a knee injury almost, although it’s not. In a way that, Ok, are we going to take a chance on this guy or will he be able to possibly do a pro day before the draft and what-not?
“Really, the biggest thing they want to do is just see that we can move and we can just be back to how we were playing prior to the injury.”
Tagovailoa, the 2018 Heisman Trophy runner-up, helped Alabama navigate the transition into one of the nation’s top passing offenses. In less than two seasons as starter, he set an Alabama record with 87 career touchdown passes and ranks third with 7,442 passing yards.
He was regarded as one of the top Heisman candidates again before the season-ending injury. In his absence, Alabama lost to rival Auburn and failed to make the College Football Playoffs for the first time.
“Tua has probably has as much of an impact on our program here as any player that we’ve ever had,” Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban said. “And I’m not just talking about as a football player. He’s got great character. He’s a great leader. He’s done a wonderful job in the classroom.
“There’s a spirit about him that has impacted myself and everybody around him in a very, very positive way.”
Tagovailoa also had other injury issues during his career. He left the Southeastern Conference championship game as a sophomore with an ankle injury and missed the second half of the Tennessee game and the Arkansas game with a high ankle sprain.
He returned to throw for 418 yards and four touchdowns in a loss to No. 1 LSU and was injured late in the first half of the next game.
The left-handed passer from Hawaii became one of Alabama’s most prolific passers, and most popular players. Tagovailoa became a sensation in the national championship game two years ago. The freshman came off the bench to lead the Crimson Tide to a comeback win over Georgia, throwing the game-winning touchdown to DeVonta Smith in overtime.
He then beat out two-year starter Jalen Hurts for the starting job. After the season, Hurts transferred to Oklahoma and was the Heisman runner-up while leading the Sooners into the playoffs.
Cephus to skip final year with Badgers
Wisconsin is losing its top running back and now its top wide receiver to the NFL.
Quintez Cephus announced Monday on Twitter and Instagram that he will skip his senior season to enter the NFL draft.
“I’m excited to put my name in for the draft and to have a chance to play at the highest level,” Cephus said.
The announcement came three days after record-setting junior tailback Jonathan Taylor announced his decision to enter the draft.
The 6-foot-1, 207-pound Cephus led Wisconsin in receptions (59), receiving yards (901) and touchdown receptions (seven) in 2019.
Cephus missed the final five games of the Badgers’ 2017 campaign because of a broken right leg and did not play at all in 2018 after being expelled from school following sexual assault charges.
Cephus was acquitted by a jury in August, reinstated by school officials and was ruled academically eligible for 2019.
“I want to thank Coach (Paul) Chryst and Coach (Ted) Gilmore for everything they’ve done for me and for always having my back,” Cephus said. “They’ve helped me grow as a football player and as a man. The same for my teammates. Their support has meant everything.”