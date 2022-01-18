LAKE PLACID — Tails and tongues are wagging about PAWsitive Effects’ Winter Tails pet adoption event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in Stuart Park. PAWsitive Effects will be donating 100% of all the proceeds from the fundraiser to the nine local rescues that are participating.
The family-friendly event could have you adding another member to the family with several adoptable dogs and cats to choose from. Dogs and cats of all ages will be at the park and ready to meet and play with potential parents. Staff members from the rescues will be on hand to answer any questions about an animal(s).
“PAWsitive Effects created Winter Tails after having to cancel two Barktoberfests (due to COVID),” organizer Gini Shevick said. “This event was created to continue the momentum to help local rescues and their animals.”
The event is free to attend and has plenty of free parking in the heart of uptown Lake Placid. Nine local rescues and shelters will be bringing their animals who are searching for a furever home. While supplies last, a wag bag will be given to every new owner.
Adoptions run all day as does the $10 microchipping done by Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services. Pet blessings by Reverend Jeff Grossman will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Everyone’s favorite costume contest winners will be announced at 11 a.m. and prizes handed out for the top three dogs.
MOR Entertainment’s DJ Eric Morado will be playing family-friendly tunes to keep a pep in your step as you shop amid 20 vendors. The vendors have everything a dog or their humans could ever want. From dapper clothing to snazzy leashes and more, Fido will be the envy of the other dogs on the block.
Back to the humans ... there will be raffles for gift baskets and a silent auction. A free raffle ticket will be given for each donation of American-made dog or cat food.
Toby’s Clowns will be spreading cheer with face painting for the youngsters. Kids will also enjoy a new coloring activity booth.
Not quite ready for adoption or have too many animals already? Plush animal adoptions are just a $10 donation and don’t require training. A special Valentine’s Day photo booth will be set up to capture memories.
Gini and Steve Shevick are the founders of PAWsitive Effects and have held a similar adoption event every year in the fall called Barktoberfest.
Food trucks will keep guests fed well. A shaved ice truck will have a cold, sweet treat for man and man’s best friend. Spoil your pup with a $1 pup cup of shaved ice. The shaved ice truck is also giving a portion of the sales to PAWsitive Effects.