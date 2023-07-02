Dogs are howling and cats are purring over the recent opening of the second location of Puppers & Hairballs at the Journal Plaza at 219 N. Main Ave. in Lake Placid.

Owners Kristyn Schwartz and Dennis Gingrich already own a successful pet store by the same name at 235 U.S. 27 N. in Sebring and were thrilled to host a grand opening on June 9 at their second location in Lake Placid.

