Dogs are howling and cats are purring over the recent opening of the second location of Puppers & Hairballs at the Journal Plaza at 219 N. Main Ave. in Lake Placid.
Owners Kristyn Schwartz and Dennis Gingrich already own a successful pet store by the same name at 235 U.S. 27 N. in Sebring and were thrilled to host a grand opening on June 9 at their second location in Lake Placid.
Schwartz said they actually signed the lease at the Journal Plaza before they opened the northern office but the expansion of the Plaza was a new build. While waiting on construction, the pair opened the Sebring location in March of 2022.
“We opened these because we wanted to have one for our own animals. We were in Blue Ridge, Georgia where we found a natural pet store. We decided to open a store in Highlands County,” Schwartz said.
The natural pet store has something for every dog and cat as well as their humans. Frozen and fresh food, treats, beds and litter boxes are available.
“The foods we have cannot be purchased in the big box stores,” Schwartz said. “It’s a much better quality.”
Schwartz and Gingrich knew there was a need for dog groomers in the county and decided they must have them in their stores. Grooming is priced by the dog’s weight.
In addition to food items, there are colorful leashes, harnesses, flotation vests and collars and hygiene items like shampoos, natural flea and tick repellents and vitamins.
Puppers & Hairballs isn’t just for pets, it’s for the people who love them. There are also many gift items for the bipedal customers. Ceramic mugs with funny sayings are a must for coffee drinkers. Insulated cups feature pictures of specific dog breeds. Ball hats make great gifts for any occasion and Christmas ornaments with breed pictures on them are great stocking stuffers.
The store hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday.
Call each store for a grooming appointment at Lake Placid, 863-531-3962 or Sebring, 863-658-5255.