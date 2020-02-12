An elementary school hired a new science teacher. The teacher was an atheist (someone who does not believe in God) and proud of it. In fact, he often talked about it, and since the kids were fairly young, he easily intimidated them. One day, the teacher boldly announced, “My mother was an atheist, my father was an atheist, and I am an atheist. How many in this room are atheists?”
The kids, being a little scared of the teacher, all raised their hands — all, that is, except for one little girl. Greatly annoyed, the teacher asked the student, “So, what are you then?”
The girl replied, “I am a Christian. My mother was a Christian, my father was a Christian, and I am a Christian, too.”
The teacher snarled, “If your mother was an idiot, and your father was an idiot, then what would that make you?”
The little girl thought for a moment and then gently responded, “I guess that would make me like you.”
There are many different kinds of people in the world today with many different kinds of beliefs about God. Some hold beliefs about God that are true; others hold beliefs about God that are false. However, whether right or wrong, these particular people all have something in common: They each believe in God. Yet, it amazes me that there are some people in our world who refuse to share even this belief.
If a person walked up to a two-story house, would he believe that it just naturally happened that way? The evidence shows that someone built it. If a person noticed a car parked in a driveway, would he believe that it was just always there? The evidence shows that someone constructed it. When a person looks out into the magnificent beauty of our world and the vast expanse of our universe, each with its own intricate design, would he believe that they both just blew into existence from nothing? The evidence shows that Someone created them.
Paul wrote in Romans 1:18-20, “For the wrath of God is revealed from heaven against all ungodliness and unrighteousness of men who suppress the truth in unrighteousness, because that which is known about God is evident within them; for God made it evident to them. For since the creation of the world His invisible attributes, His eternal power and divine nature, have been clearly seen, being understood through what has been made, so that they are without excuse.”
People may use many reasons to support the different things they believe, but one point should never be in dispute: There is a God! Do not take my word for it. Simply look around and see for yourself the awesome splendor of His creation. The evidence is not only clear, it is overwhelming. Go ahead! Take a look!
Kevin’s Komments is written by Kevin Patterson and presented by the Sebring Parkway church of Christ assembling at 3800 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Find them on the internet at www.sebringcoc.com, or e-mail them at sebringparkway@sebringcoc.com.