I will randomly be using the word “random” quiet often in this tale of randomness. So prepare yourself for some random thoughts on the act of being random.
Recently I randomly ordered a CD from a tiny, obscure record label on the music website, Bandcamp. Flannelgraph Records was the name. This is not a story about a new CD.
Record label main man Jared Cheek could not have possibly known of my love for all things random. Maybe he is a seer. Maybe he needed to rid the warehouse of some clutter. Or maybe he loves random acts of randomness. Who knows? Whatever it was, it worked for me.
My CD arrived in an oversized envelope that weighed much more than one thin CD. I opened my package with a great sense of curiosity. What could this be? Whatever it was, I certainly didn’t order it.
To my surprise, the package was a treasure-trove of all things random.. Three CDs in all. One consisting of pre-recorded announcements from an answering machine at The Badger Theater, 1993-’94. Talk about random. It featured movies such as “Weekend At Bernie’s 2,” “The Secret Garden,” “Jurassic Park,” “Mrs. Doubtfire” and “Schindler’s List.”
What fond and random memories those recordings brought back. There were also inserts from CDs, promotional refrigerator magnets, and a photocopy of lyrics on a notepad from “Trinkaus Manor Restaurant And Motor Lodge” in Griskany, New York dated Sept. 30, 1975. That must be the place where they make random.
Postcards with band photos, a fake 20 dollar bill, a WCW wrestling trading card of the duo named “Doom” and a black and white glossy photo of former wrestler Terry Funk. Pretty random, right? Also very cool in my world.
But the biggest surprise and what I enjoyed the most was a “Woman’s Day” magazine from Feb. 20, 1979. Cheek has got to be the king of random. I love the old magazine because it’s like a scrapbook. Full of fun, forgotten memories of days gone by.
In this scrapbook of mine were all those fashions and hair-styles that we now laugh about. A two-page ad for Bell Telephone with their slogan, “Reach Out And Touch Someone.” That was the one and only phone company back in the days of Moses when we had yet to see a cellphone, for those of you who grew up with PlayStations and XBoxes.
And good old “Columbia House Eight-Track Tape Club.” Many of you know not that of which I speak. Eight-Tracks were a medium for playing music. Known to hang up and get “eaten” by the Eight-Track player in your car and to warp if left out in the heat. Just like cassettes. Er... never mind.
Cigarette ads galore and Palmolive — it “softens your hands while you do the dishes.” Even an ad for a Spiegel catalog and “High Point” instant decaffeinated coffee. Anybody still randomly crave that stuff? Did anybody ever?
All these things are relics from times many of us warmly remember. Isn’t it interesting how some of the most mundane, random things hold within them moments of our lives that we cherish? They have the power to transport us back in time for a moment. They make us smile, laugh and cry. Or scratch our heads in wonder at our once frightening fashion sense.
Randomness can be a kind and welcomed messenger. Slow down, take in something random. See where it takes you.