I see in your Highlands News-Sun that officialdom and CDC have determined that the coronavirus is airborne and is part of the reasoning for face masks. Let's go a step further.
The air handling system in the average home is designed to circulate the entire home every what? –two or three hours, more or less? It all goes through your air return system which is, or should be, filtered. Simply spray said filter, as often as you like, with a quality disinfectant. I do it once a day and no one has ever gotten sick in our house. Of course, they didn't get sick before corona either, but every little bit helps.
And I am constantly amazed that all the filter manufacturers aren't swamping the airways with their new, medically approved virus killing filters on sale this week only!
Maybe my little trick has no real medical value whatsoever, but I thought I would pass it along for those who would like to give it a try. Works for us.
Herb Masters
Sebring