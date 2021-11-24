SEBRING — Highlands County hasn’t had many incidents of skimmed credit cards at gas pumps this year. Local law enforcement said it’s been months since they last heard of a case.
That doesn’t mean it can’t happen, and they want local drivers and through-travelers to take care.
“Pay attention to your surroundings,” said Sebring Police Cmdr. Curtis Hart.
A lot of stations will put tamper-indicating tape over the panels of the pumps, he said. If the seal is broken, it shows where there has been tampering. Likewise, he advises people to use pumps closer to the station or in full view of the inside counter, where people are less likely to try to install a skimmer.
Skimmers are small electronic devices illegally installed inside gas pumps that first began to appear in Florida in 2015 and have grown exponentially since then. While undetectable inside pumps, skimmers can run up $1 million each year in fraudulent credit card charges.
Department of Agriculture Bureau of Standards inspections, law enforcement investigations and consumer awareness has reduced the number of skimmer cases from 1,061 this same time of year in 2018 to just 398 this year. Investigators found 655 skimmers in 2017, found 219 in 2016 and found 169 in 2015.
Highlands County Sheriff’s officials have not had reports of skimmers for several months, but still advise checking the pump security seal, using pumps closest to the building and, as Hart also advises, go inside to pay, using a credit card instead of a debit card for the built-in fraud protection.
“There’s enough money going out of people’s bank accounts at the holidays without having someone with sticky fingers taking even more [of it] out,” said Scott Dressel, public information officer for the Sheriff’s Office.
Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried has put out information on avoiding gas pump skimmers, as her department is responsible for inspecting pumps, with the same warnings as local law enforcement. She advises people also check their card statements and sign up for fraud alerts on their cards.
When in doubt, consumers can and should contact the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services to file a consumer complaint at FloridaConsumerHelp.com, 1-800-HELP-FLA or 1-800-FL-AYUDA, or Spanish speakers.
Holiday hotelWhen on the road this season, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) advises people plan their trips and do smart shopping first for good deals, but also to avoid scams, dealing with businesses they trust and getting copies of cancellation and refund policies.
- Get recommendations from family and friends and look online to see what people say about their service and prices.
- Call to verify reservations and arrangements, getting details and specifics from the airlines and hotels themselves, not from travel agents.
- Pay with a credit card, again for fraud protection. If you don’t get what you paid for, you have the option to dispute the charges. Just don’t give your account number to any business until you’ve verified its reputation.
- Consider using a travel app to help search for airfares and hotel rates and to manage your itinerary.
The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) also warns of front desk phishing scams, where thieves call a hotel room from an untraceable number, pretending to be a front desk employee, saying they need to verify all your information again or obtain an alternate method of payment. The call usually comes in the middle of the night when most people are sleeping, giving the thieves time to access your accounts before you realize what has happened. If the hotel you are staying in has a problem with your credit card information, they will explain the situation to you at check-in, not later.
Therefore, in addition to making all payments face-to-face and using credit cards instead of debit cards for fraud protection, you should never give information over the phone if called at your hotel room, and go to the front desk to deal with problems with payment.
Also, don’t share your location on social media, giving burglars a heads-up that you are not home or identity thieves a tip on where to call you.
Traffic is terrificFor now, traffic in Highlands County hasn’t gotten significantly worse for the holidays, but traffic has picked up, said Hart, either from holiday shopping and travel.
“Slow down, take your time and practice defensive driving,” Hart said.
Dressel also said to leave a little early and take more time to get where you’re going.
“Realize there’s more traffic. It will take longer,” said Dressel, adding a warning to put away distractions like phones and shopping lists and be alert. “You never know what the other guy’s going to do.”
When driving around parking lots, Dressel said, be patient and forgiving, even if someone takes “your” parking space.
“People need to be kinder these days,” Dressel said.