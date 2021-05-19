As I looked around me in April, I saw tree limbs that have shrugged out of a winter cloak grown too small. Even winter’s beautiful lacy snow that covered the branches is long gone.
But now as the spring foliage blooms filling out the tree limbs with a new coat of color and frills, I rejoice to welcome spring … which will be all the more glorious in May.
These seasons express God’s principle that his creation discards the old (spring and summer) and puts on the new (vibrant fall colors). Then the cycle begins again … winter intrigue looking forward to the sweetness of spring.
Look at the dandelion, a detested weed coming up amid the grass.
My photographer husband has captured its beauty (despite its encroaching habits) and sunlight highlights the buttery yellow with its stamens lifted heavenward.
Then at the flower’s end, the silvery white filigree of the puffs appears introducing the new seasons to come … putting on a show with a quick puff of air.
Taking off and putting on.
Scripture speaks about this. Only it is in the spiritual realm though its effects are apparent in the physical aspects of life as seen in Colossians 3:8-10 NKJV.
“But now you yourselves are to put off all these: anger, wrath, malice, blasphemy, filthy language out of your mouth. Do not lie to one another since you have put off the old man with his deeds, and have put on the new man who is renewed in knowledge according to the image of Him who created him.”
And so, like the seasons ‘put off’ their garments, we too must put off those things that were part of our old life without Christ. However, it doesn’t end there. Winter’s garments are now uncomfortably small as we welcome our new life in Christ … burgeoning with beauty in him.
And so, we put on Christlikeness. Colossians 3 continues:
“Therefore … put on tender mercies, kindness, humility, meekness, longsuffering; bearing with one another, and forgiving one another … even as Christ forgave you, so you also must do. But above all these things put on love … let the peace of God rule in your hearts…and be thankful.”
Taking off and putting on is somewhat like the seasons. Positionally, we are eternally his when we receive his free gift of salvation. However, the taking off and putting on is a step-by-step process of yielding ourselves to the Holy Spirit, moment by moment, day after day, circumstance upon circumstance.
Borrowing a phrase from my pastor, “Put off the old, put on the new … Repeat! Selah