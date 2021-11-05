There is an aviation saying, “Take-offs are optional, Landings are mandatory.” It seems pretty straight-forward; the issue is what kind of a landing are you going to make?
The concept of this funny but meaningful saying has many applications in life. A student pilot will go through a sequential and multi-step training program designed to build skill and confidence in all aspects of learning how to fly. A great deal of the training will involve getting the plane off the ground and bringing it back down safely, preferably in one piece, in a condition that the plane can be used again.
Every hands-on flight lesson will begin with a take-off and end with a landing. Sometimes it is just a method to fly out to a practice area to work on flight maneuvers, or it is the concentrated effort of working on take-offs and landings. Take-offs are less stressful in normal or calm wind conditions. The plane wants to fly and will come off the runway with limited effort from the pilot.
Getting the plane back down and entering the normal traffic pattern at an airport is a whole different scenario. Some of the things the student pilot needs to master is slowing the plane down to landing speed progressively through the stages of the landing pattern while at the same time losing altitude and getting lined up with the runway for landing. This is practiced over and over with an instructor, and after a while when the instructor feels the student has gained enough skill, they will “solo” and they do it on their own.
Other factors in landing are handling crosswinds, heavy traffic of other aircraft in the pattern, and if you are landing at an airport with a control tower and having to work with the controller on the radio while handling all the other aspects of making a safe landing. Are you landing at a particular airport for the first time, or if it is a familiar airport, have conditions changed? The conditions when you took off may have changed by the time you get back.
“Take-offs are optional, Landings are mandatory” identifies some key elements to make a safe “landing.” We have also made the statement from time to time when a project or effort has been completed: “They landed it.” When you begin a project or task, to be successful you need to prepare and plan ahead. Consider all the things that have to be done and what a successful effort will look like. If you begin or “take off” without preparation and planning, you may have a crash and not be successful.
I have had the opportunity to be involved in many projects and programs over my years in education. In some I have been a participant in the effort, other times I have been the leader. In either role I have learned it is critical to have prepared and planned. Consider the unexpected and have a plan to handle what you didn’t plan for. Over time I learned many times that it requires much more time to prepare and plan than the actual project itself. I have the scars to prove it. Experience will give you the skills and tools that will make it easier to take on the development of the next project or program.
I have found when I have been given the responsibility to lead a project it is important to bring in other people to help and be a part of a team. Others can bring in skills and knowledge you don’t have that are critical for the effort to be a success. My friend and general contractor Greg Griffin shared with me the term “Critical Path.” I always worked from a list of things that need to be done, but re-framing the list in the critical parts and in a sequential path made the task list easier to organize and explain the tasks to others. Our EAA Chapter 1240 Aviation Development Center, our high school aviation program and our aviation engineering program for next year are examples of using the critical path concept.
So, the next time you are ready to launch or take off on a new project or adventure, have you prepared and planned enough to make a smooth and successful landing?
John Rousch is the director of the Highlands Aviation and Aerospace Academy, a community partnership supporting youth aviation education. He holds FAA Pilot and Remote Pilot certifications and is a faculty member of Embry Riddle Aeronautical University. He can be reached at johnrousch73@gmail.com, call or text 863-273-0522.