Take our country back
Hate is a big business. Let’s take a look at this evil man, also know as Donald J. Trump. I can’t think of one redeeming quality of the man. He is uneducated, a con-man, a narcissist, a womanizer, a racist and a man with absolutely no sympathy, empathy or remorse. In short, why would anyone vote for this man? He has all the nasty ideas and he has everyone else carry them out.
He reminds me of the comedian, Jackie Mason, who would say of any wrongdoing, “I didn’t do it.” The retort would be, “But, we have proof that you did it.” The answer, “So I did a little.” But in all seriousness, it is not in any way funny.
Any way you look at it, Donald Trump is responsible for the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection. Imagine, having a gang of thugs take over our Capitol in Washington, D.C. To force their way into the Capitol building with a violent and murderous intent. All this in our United States of America. It is unbelievably and horrendously shameful.
I have written before that it only takes one man, one man. Hitler, Mussolini, Stalin, to name but a few.
Our America has always been the beacon for the world. The world always looked to us to lead with solutions. We weren’t always right, but we tried with our good American savvy. What has happened to us? Where are we in the world? How can people deny what is in front of them. So many are not concerned that the courts will take away a woman’s right to choose, but are totally unconcerned with gun control. Most Republicans in the House and Senate cannot abide Donald Trump, yet they bow before him. It certainly is upside down.
We need and have to take back our country. Take it to a place where Congress can negotiate and be reasonable and our two-party system will work. Take it to a place where people live together in peace, tranquility and harmony. Inside, we are all the same. Don’t let one man take any of this away from us.
Judith Eckstein
Sebring