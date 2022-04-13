SEBRING — Last week’s hail storm was definitely a wake-up call that showed all of us Mother Nature is fickle. We may never know when storms are going to hit, but one thing is certain, they will hit. Every year Floridians go through their hurricane preparedness routine; experts recommend making sure your insurance policy is storm-ready as well.
Hundreds of people had to dust off their policies and file claims in the hopes the hail damage last week would be covered. While insurance may not be a hot topic for most, Laurie Slade, owner of First Insurance in Lake Placid, Inc., said it is something to talk about from time to time.
“Make sure you are satisfied with your insurance policy,” she said.
Know what is covered and what your deductibles are. You may be surprised to find out what your policy does not cover. For example, a standard home policy does not cover flood damage; that’s not something you want to find out the hard way. Florida companies will not write new policies if a hurricane is likely to hit. Also, the National Flood Insurance Program has a 30-day waiting period for new policies.
“The time to discuss and change is before a claim occurs, although some insurance providers will not make major changes unless the policy is up for renewal,” Slade said.
Slade said it was important to collect and store supplies that could be difficult to obtain after the storm such as gas for generators, water jugs, medicine, flashlights, etc. In addition, know evacuation routes and shelters. Sign up for free alerts from the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners and Highlands County Sheriff’s Office for special weather alerts.
“After the storm has caused damage, mitigate or repair enough to keep from spreading any existing damage but do not perform any major repairs without discussing it first with the insurance company,” Slade said.
Use a tarp on a roof as mitigation versus having a roof completely replaced before the insurance company has had an adjuster look at it, according to Slade. Call the insurance agent, save all receipts for damage mitigation and take pictures of the damage.
“Be wary of unscrupulous roofers who approach you without you reaching out to them,” she said. “You should always work with contractors that you’ve researched and contacted first.”
Certain neighborhoods after last week’s storm were targeted by numerous contractors who could be seen going from door to door soliciting. Adopting the “don’t call us, we’ll call you” rule might be best.
“Be wary of attorneys offering to repair your damage or handle your claim before the insurance company is even given the opportunity to handle the claim,” Slade advised.
According to the Florida Association of Independent Agents, one of the reasons insurance is on the unscrupulous “actors” in the construction and legal industries. FAIA states “8.15% of all U.S. claims were opened in Florida in 2019.” Florid accounted for 76% of he property claims in the U.S.
Perhaps the most important tip Slade passed on is to be very careful what you sign.
“Don’t sign an Assignment of Benefits contract between yourself and contractors as this could give the contractor the full ability to handle the claim, leading to inflated costs as well as insurance companies being charged for work that was unnecessary or not done at all,” she said.
After Hurricane Irma in 2017, Slade said some contractors had people sign their benefits to the contractor, essentially taking your house policy and giving it to a stranger.
“Keep in contact with your agent to discuss any questions that you may have as a result of the claims process,” Slade said.