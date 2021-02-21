The Texas governor and other Republicans have been spending a lot of time spinning the lie the power grid failure was caused by alternative energies.
According to Politifact, the numbers actually show that "natural gas plants were the biggest cause of the power shortfall, not wind."
The major source of failure was frozen gauges and instruments at natural gas, coal and nuclear plants.
I am so weary of all of the lies and conspiracy theories being hoisted on people already suffering. Hasn't this nation suffered enough? Instead of spouting lies to absolve themselves of any responsibility, or turning a blind eye to our nation's suffering, why not take a morally high road? Why not spend time comforting the people and doing something to help them?
Pat Myers
Sebring