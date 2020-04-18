Is it me, or have people become a bit testier during this enforced quarantine?
There are stories of people snapping at each other while at the store for various reasons, like not maintaining social distancing. Michiganers, apparently fed up with stay-in-place orders the governor extended, demonstrated in Lansing. And social media just appears to be a bit shriller than usual.
I get it. I’m about as sick of this stay-in-place situation as anyone, and I’m not exactly out of the house every day when it’s normal. There’s a distinct difference between choosing to stay at home and being told you must stay home. There are days I order takeout for lunch just so I have an excuse to leave the house. Yes, it’s that bad.
Like you, there are things I miss. Hugging my friends. Teaching my ladies class and my Wednesday night group of kids. Actually seeing people face to face and interacting with them.
We’re all tired. And frustrated. And if there’s light at the end of the tunnel, to hear some of our leaders talk it is very, very far away. And even when the situation eases, we may never regain everything we’ve lost.
So, that’s the situation. It’s depressing. What can we do under the circumstances?
It brings to mind what my best friend Tina tells me when I go into what is known around my house as “pre-trip panic.” It usually occurs the day before I’m scheduled to travel, and it involves me increasing my insanity at least twofold as I try to get everything done.
The first thing Tina tells me? It’s one word. “Breathe.”
Breathe. Take a moment and catch myself before I go spiraling out of control. Don’t forget the importance of getting oxygen. Remember my priorities. Breathe.
This is what I wish we would do as a country. Stop a moment in the craziness that life has become, and just breathe. Take a deep breath, let it out, repeat if necessary to calm ourselves.
Breathe, before you rail at the person who just touched your shopping cart. Breathe, before you pass judgment on the mom publicly dealing with a kid in meltdown mode. Breathe, before you say the harsh words you’re thinking at your spouse because you’ve both been cooped up together for days and you are sick and tired of it.
Now, after she tells me to breathe, Tina will often ask me if I’ve made a list of what needs to be done. She is big on lists. Me, not so much, so my answer is usually a sheepish “no.” But it’s not a bad idea.
So, I’m going to tell you to make a list. Not of what you need to do. You probably know that already. This list is simple: What are you thankful for?
Yes, we’re stuck at home. Yes, there’s a nasty virus out there. Yes, we have struggles. But there are things to be thankful for if we’ll just look.
For one thing, most of you reading this probably have avoided getting COVID-19. That’s worth some thanks right there. And if you had it and got better, that’s something else to be grateful for.
And be thankful for the family that’s currently driving you crazy. Try to imagine dealing with this by yourself (and if you know someone who is doing that, give them a call. Be a reason they have to be thankful).
And be thankful this isn’t as bad as we were told it was going to be. I’m not saying it doesn’t stink. But we were told to expect deaths in the millions in this country alone. We appear to have dodged that bullet.
There are other things, but I’m out of space. Find a reason to be thankful. Express that thanks to God. And breathe. We’ll get through this. Then prepare to be hugged. If you’re okay with it, that is.