SEBRING — Friday's Michelin Pilot Challenge had everything you want in a sportscar race. It also had some things you don't want to see when you're on the track. Namely lightning, which caused an early red flag and cleared the course, and also made its presence felt at the end, as the race finished under a full-course caution.
When racing stopped the first time it was the No. 39 CarBahn with Peregring Racing Audi R8 GT4 of Jeff Westphal and Tyler McQuarrie out in front. It stayed that way when the final full-course yellow flag came out with just under 17 minutes remaining in the race, which wrapped up the victory for the California duo. The No. 60 KOHR Motorsports Aston Martin Vantage GT4 finished second and the No. 7 Archangel Motorsports Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 placed third. The No. 4 Winward Racing Mercedes-AMG GT4 and the No. 95 Turner Motorsports BMW rounded out the top five.
"We love this track," said McQuarrie. "Jeff went out there and did a great job."
Indy Dontje in the Winward Mercedes and Bill Auberlen in the Turner Motorsports car were among those most disappointed to see an early end to the race, as the pair had been closing in on the leaders and were turning their best laps of the race when the final yellow flag came out.
Dylan Murry in the No. 35 Riley Motorsports Mercedes was another who was hoping for a few more minutes of green flag racing. After a slow start, the No. 35 had worked its way back into ninth place, as Murry turned in the fastest lap of the race. The Riley team won the season opener at Daytona, but dropped to fourth in the points standings after their finish at Sebring.
It was a battle in TCR, as Bryan Herta Autosport w/ Curb Agajanian ran 1-2, with the No. 21 car of Mark Wilkins and Harry Gottsacker, who captured the victory and moved into a first-place tie in the season standings, with the No. 98 Bryan Herta Autosport w/ Curb Agajanian, which placed second in the race. The No. Forty7 Motorsports Hyundai placed third, making it a 1-2-3 finish for the Hyundai Veloster N TCR.
The two FASTMD Racing with Speed Syndicate Audi R8 RS3 LMS TRC entries finished fourth and fifth.
The No. 33 Bryan Herta Autosport w/ Curb Agajanian finished seventh in the TCR class, but Gabby Chaves was making up ground in a hurry and had the fastest lap in the class, only to see the flags come out, which effectively brought the race to a close.