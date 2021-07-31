By the time this column comes out, Don and I will be on our way home from South Carolina, where we’ll have spent a week visiting our lovable grandchildren (and their parents aren’t so bad, either).
Ever since John and Amanda moved out of Florida, Don and I have tried to make a visit every three to four months. While Amanda has been generous with sharing pictures and videos and diligent on having a video chat with me every week so I can see and interact with Lavinia and Matthias, being with them is a whole new experience.
(Yes, this is a grandbaby column. If you can’t stand a column that is filled with me gushing about them, my apologies. Read something else.)
Lavinia is a bright 3-year-old girl whose favorite outfit around the house is nothing but a pullup. You know how most kids have a special tickle spot? Lavinia is one giant tickle spot and will beg you to tickle her.
She has also mastered The Look. Any grandparent is familiar with The Look – it’s the one that melts your heart and crumbles your resolve. It is almost impossible to resist.
For example, tonight we ate at a Chick-Fil-A in town, and I decided to try their peach milkshake. Lavinia sat next to me and spotted the shake immediately.
“Grandma, could you share with me?” she asked, complete with The Look. A glance at her parents told me they didn’t mind, and there went my ability to say “No.” We took turns with the shake, and I managed to get her to eat her dinner by letting her have sips.
I really didn’t need to drink a whole shake, anyway.
Matthias is 19 months and has the most adorable smile. He is rapidly learning new words, but it turns out his current favorite word is “Bible,” which makes both the Christian and the writer in me happy.
You see, any book is a Bible in Matthias’s way of thinking. He has been known to get songbooks and Bibles from the pew in front of him and pile them next to him. While I know his loudly proclaiming “Bible, want Bible” in the middle of a prayer frustrates his parents, Grandma thinks it’s cute.
He is still very much a mama’s boy, but last night I was treated to cuddle time with him. He lay his head down on me and let me hold him. It’s as good as The Look in melting grandma’s heart, and I love being here because no matter how hard you try you just can’t cuddle in a video chat.
John and Amanda are wonderful hosts. The last few times we’ve visited, we used an inflatable bed they had. Unfortunately, it possessed a slow leak, necessitating reinflation somewhere around two in the morning, and then 6 or 7 a.m.
We didn’t complain – at least, not a lot – but Amanda managed to find a bed frame and mattress that are easily stored and set that up for us instead. To say we appreciate it would be understating the sentiment.
It’s been a great week. We’ve had a good time with John and Amanda, a most excellent time with the kids, and I know even more versions of Baby Shark than I thought existed (on second thought, that last may not be a plus).
I’m grateful my son and his wife not only tolerate our visits but go out of their way to make them something special. And what’s not to like about time with grandbabies?
It’s Wednesday as I type this. In less than two days we’ll head back home and jump right back into our routines. There will be a ton of mail to go through, unpacking to be done, and things to catch up on.
But that’s all small potatoes compared to spending time with people I love. I am grateful for what I have and look forward to doing it again.