Arriving at the small community park, we eagerly entered the shaded trails with high hopes of a nice, meandering walk. The beginning was overtaken by the invasive air potato vine, but we didn’t think much of it as many reclaimed areas struggle with the presence of exotic plants.

Along the trails I began noting all sorts of non-native plants. Considering this park was in a residential area, this also did not surprise me. Often unaware homeowners discard yard clippings or unwanted landscape plants to undeveloped lots, not realizing sometimes these plants survive and continue growth. It’s an unwitting way to add to Florida’s invasive plant problem.

Did You Know?

Adult air potato leaf beetles live about five months and females lay up to 1,200 eggs during their lifespan.