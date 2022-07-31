Arriving at the small community park, we eagerly entered the shaded trails with high hopes of a nice, meandering walk. The beginning was overtaken by the invasive air potato vine, but we didn’t think much of it as many reclaimed areas struggle with the presence of exotic plants.
Along the trails I began noting all sorts of non-native plants. Considering this park was in a residential area, this also did not surprise me. Often unaware homeowners discard yard clippings or unwanted landscape plants to undeveloped lots, not realizing sometimes these plants survive and continue growth. It’s an unwitting way to add to Florida’s invasive plant problem.
Overhead large oaks festooned with air plants and other epiphytes stretched and dripped Spanish moss. The trees were gorgeous. I was delighted to note numerous endangered air plants hanging above. Apparently, the Mexican bromeliad weevil was one exotic species that had not yet found its way to the site.
We enjoyed a brief view of the river and headed back into the woods. Here Brazilian pepper, yet another exotic common to our wetland areas, undeveloped lots, and road edges lined the trail. A bit deeper in and the monoculture took my breath away. At merely 10 acres in size, this small, urban park had such potential, but the prevalence of air potato was more extreme as we walked.
Soon the entire forest was a static sight. The only plant immediately visible was a carpet of air potato vine stretching far up into the tree tops and blanketing everything in between. It brought back memories of similar impacts on various Florida preserves and parks.
Air potato is easily identified by its lush, bright green vining growth of heart-shaped leaves. Recognized as an invasive exotic about 100 years after its first appearance in our state, the vine smothers native vegetation and crowds out wildlife. Resistant to many forms of herbicidal control, it rapidly overtakes. Developing small, bumpy gray “potatoes,” one vine can drop hundreds of new tubers annually and thwart restoration efforts for decades. Now though, Florida may have hope yet against this green curtain.
Lilioceris cheni, or the air potato leaf beetle, has been introduced. A small bright red and black beetle, it is a specialist feeder on the air potato, meaning it uses no other plant for its food or life cycle. Both adults and young feed on the air potato vine and leaves. Eggs are laid, hatch within days and larvae go through four life stages, munching their way through the vine as they mature. With a rapid reproductive cycle, these small but mighty insects make “lace” out of the vine’s leaves, reducing the plants’ ability to reproduce and hopefully allow the native vegetation to thrive once again. Here’s hoping they munch their way out of a food source in the years to come.