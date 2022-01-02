Getting a positive COVID test result can be unsettling whether you have symptoms or not. Many people run to the emergency room for care but Dr. Victoria Hutto-Selley, AdventHealth Emergency Department medical director for Highlands County and Wauchula said the ER trip may not be necessary.
“There's a lot of people that are coming into the ER, then because for a couple of reasons, number one, they may think that, do they need to get retested,” she said.
The need to be retested would have to be from the employer. If they required a re-test, they could visit a test center and avoid an emergency room bill if there are no severe symptoms present.
Hutto-Selley said some people can be anxious or even panicky when they receive a positive test result and want to know what to do.
“You can start with calling your primary care provider, they are doing great tele-visits with people,”she said.
They can treat symptoms such as nausea and coughs with medications. The physicians can give the patient information about monoclonal antibody infusions if they qualify. They can also provide information on monoclonal antibody infusions if the patient qualifies.
“They don't necessarily have to come into the ER, if they just have a positive test, unless they're really having those severe symptoms,” she said.
When a person is asymptomatic or has mild symptoms, she said to maintain a healthy lifestyle.
“ I think rest is very important,” Dr. Hutto-Selley said. “We all just came through holidays, people are pretty exhausted. People travel, people have been trying to make all the holidays special. I think rest is number one, good hydration, and then doing what you can to eat healthy and take vitamins.”
Managing symptoms are an important step as well as adhering to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for returning to work. The CDC recommends isolation from others after testing positive.
Testing is available at locally at big chain pharmacies and doctors offices. Free testing is also available through NOMI Health at the county's health department at 7205 S. George Blvd. in Sebring from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Sat and 9 a.m. -1p.m. On Sundays. They will not be testing today through Jan. 2 for the holiday.
Vaccines are also available at the health department, visitfloridahealthcovid19.gov.