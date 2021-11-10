SEBRING — If you want to get someone a Christmas gift, Dr. Kevin and Natu Strathy, a local doctor and nurse, will travel to the Republic of Liberia on Dec. 4 and will take your gifts to people there.
For the last eight years they, as the founders and leaders of Liberia Medical Relief, have sought to bring healing back to her home country, torn apart by civil war twice in her lifetime, and still sorely lacking in medical care. Once a year, they return with medical supplies, funds to purchase whatever supplies and care is needed, and the skills to both provide that care and train others to give it.
Their 501c(3) organization, Liberia Medical Relief, works to obtain new and surplus medical supplies, equipment and medications for shipment to hospitals and clinics in Liberia; provides reconstructive surgery, particularly for burn victims, and teaches surgical technique and burn care to providers in Liberia. Their work started, oddly enough, because Natu’s family fled the country for Portsmouth in the United Kingdom. It was there she became a nurse so sought after that a hospital in Minnesota recruited her in 1993.
At that hospital, she met Dr. Kevin Strathy, a plastic and reconstructive surgeon who was chief of surgery and chief of staff. They fell in love and were married. They traveled to see all the places he’d grown up.
“He then told me it was about time I did the same,” Natu said.
That was more tricky for her. Liberia was founded in 1822 by U.S. officials to send freed African-Americans to colonize a part of West Africa. Conflicts arose between the new arrivals and indigenous people, Natu said, and animosity continues into modern times.
“Going back was a very frightening situation for me, but I put on my big girl hat,” Natu said, “When we landed, you could have bought me for a penny, I was so scared.”
That’s when a little girl ran out of a crowd of people, hugged her, turned toward Dr. Strathy and said, “Thank you for taking care of our sister,” — bringing her back to Liberia.
“’Til today, I cannot tell you who that was,” Natu said. “She made me feel at home. All that fright just melted away.”
While there, the Strathys saw children with burn wounds. Liberia was, not long ago, the poorest nation in the world, Natu said. It’s now fifth or sixth. Most cooking is over an open fire, usually involving boiling water. Children, often in the kitchen, suffer scalding wounds, but the knowledge on caring for burns is low and the proper supplies are scarce or non-existent, the Strathys said on their website, liberiamedicalrelief.com.
That was the first place they started helping. In one case, Natu said, a young woman, “L.K.” reported a thief to the police, and the suspect threw acid on her face and chest, causing significant skin loss and a severe deformity. With the help of a Liberian Representative and a Senator — someone Natu had known in her youth — the Strathys took on this case and reconstructed her face with a skin graft. Natu said that senator, now the Liberian president, promised to make sure she would receive interim care until the Strathys returned.
Once they started helping in some areas, Natu said, they just had to help in others, including now prenatal and neonatal care and supplies of all kinds. The Strathys are gathering and packing up all kinds of children’s supplies, including clothing, for their December trip.
She also said that people can donate peanut butter, in particular.
“The kids there really seem to love peanut butter,” Natu said.
If you want to help, you can contact them directly at liberiamedicalrelief.com or at kevinstrathy@gmail.com. Also, Dr. Summer Nasim Khan, a Sebring-based obstetrician-gynecologist, will host a meet-and-greet and silent auction event from 6-10 p.m. Thursday at her Sebring home. Contact Khan at 863-991-2245 for directions.
Khan said she thinks it’s important to share such stories, especially about people who have almost no access to medical care or surgery, when others can go and provide care and “make the world a better place.”