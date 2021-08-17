SEBRING — Let’s say you have an agricultural operation and you’d like to bring tourism to supplement the profits.
You can do that, and as long as you do it properly under Florida law, you may not run afoul of any county ordinances or building/zoning codes. One local agritourism operator said county laws don’t govern agricultural operations: You have to know what the law says and doesn’t say.
That was one point Don Davies of Sugar Sand Distillery wanted to see agritourism operators take away from a recent meeting with county officials. Casey Hartt, lead marketer for the Tourist Development Council/Visit Sebring, arranged for the forum last Wednesday at the Jack Stroup Civic Center in Sebring after agricultural tourism operators like Davies pointed out the need for it.
In fact, Davies said, state law instructs local government officials to have regular meetings with agritourism operators to discuss the benefits of agritourism to local economies and look for ways to cooperate, resolve conflict, streamline regulation and create incentives for such operations.
TakeawaysHartt said the meeting had a lot of good feedback, including the need to provide operators with a list of county government contacts, including the Highlands County Property Appraiser’s Office; the Building, Planning/Zoning, Economic Development and Tourism Development departments, and the Agriculture Extension Office.
If someone owns a farm and builds a restaurant, even using products from their farm, that might not fit into the agritourism statute, Hartt said, but hosting an occasional farm-to-table event might.
Part of Davies’ sugar cane farm and a distillery in Lake Placid is an onsite tasting room for the rum and other spirits he produces. To set up the operation, he said, he read Florida Statutes 570.85-570.89 several times.
“I made myself aware of where I stood legally, and then built without any county permission,” Davies said, calling the statute a “simple, well-written” set of rules. “It tells you exactly what to do. Nobody [else] will tell you what to do.”
First, he said, people need to make sure their land has agriculture zoning, and that their operation is classified by the property appraiser as agricultural. Some people at the meeting didn’t know what that meant, he said.
“Two orange trees and a barn don’t make you an agriculture operation. That’s where people mess up. You’ve got to make sure [you] fit into agriculture,” Davies said. “You can’t dream stuff up.”
Martile Blackman, who runs Square 1 Shooting Range and Outdoor Venue on her family cattle ranch, said she enjoyed having a meeting of “masterminds” when it came to agritourism, finding new ways to bring people to the county.
Agritourism intentThe law states it’s intent is to promote agritourism as support for bona fide agricultural production through secondary revenue and by educating the public on the agricultural industry. Rather than duplicate regulatory authority, the statute states that – unless otherwise stated in the law – a local government may not adopt or enforce any rule that prohibits, restricts, regulates or otherwise limits agritourism activity on agricultural-classified land.
That does not, however, limit local government from addressing substantial offsite impacts of agritourism, the law states. Each agritourism operator also must post and maintain clearly visible and legible signs notifying visitors of inherent risk, something brought up at the meeting by Ray Royce, Lake Placid town councilman and executive director of the Highlands County Citrus Growers Association.
Royce said the state law provides protections to agritourism locations, as long as they have the signs in place, that covers a wide range of things that could happen.
“If I go out to your ranch, farm or grove, could fall in a hole, get poked by a stick, bit by an insect and kicked by an animal. [It] puts the public on notice that you are entering a workplace. There are some inherent dangers,” Royce said. “If you go on the site, you acknowledge that the risk is yours.”
Blackman also was glad to hear that a simple sign might cover a myriad of liability concerns.
What’s nextHartt said the forum also had people interested in talking about whether or not Highlands County, with events now starting to outgrow the parking and facilities at both the Bert J. Harris Jr. Agri-Civic Center and the Highlands County Fairgrounds, might benefit from having a bigger, all-purpose facility.
The next meeting, she said, would talk about some of the current trends in new features for agritourism venues.