I write this letter with great love for our county and concern about Highlands' economic well-being. As local COVID cases/deaths rise, and no mask mandate, I find myself spending less and less money in Highlands County. For safety reasons, my shopping, dining and entertainment dollars have moved to places like Cocoa Beach, Orlando, and Fort Pierce where masks are required, and to online businesses like Amazon and Hulu.
I grieve for our local businesses trying their best to survive, but I don't feel safe spending my money here while our city and county leaders take no steps to make masks mandatory.
Rev. George Miller
Sebring