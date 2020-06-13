Warning: this is not a light-hearted column. This is a column about things on my mind and heart that I feel a need to say something about.
It should go without saying, but I will say it anyway: what happened to George Floyd at the hands of the police was abhorrent. It was horrible. It was murder. My hope is that those responsible will be brought to justice.
That’s the easy part. The next thing isn’t so simple. I am a white woman living in the southern United States. Due to a variety of factors I have “privilege,” though I prefer to think of most of said factors as “blessings.”
What do I do now?
As my best friend has pointed out, this is very confusing. If I keep silent, I’m told I’m not supportive. If I speak up, I don’t know what I’m talking about and should shut up and listen. If I say, “all lives matter,” I’m racist. If I say, “black lives matter,” I hate the police. If I say “blue lives matter…” well, you get the picture.
There are people who don’t even know me who declare me racist because I am white. I’m held guilty for our country’s past misdeeds, especially slavery, even though I’m fairly sure my ancestors didn’t show up here until the late 19th century. I’m told I owe reparations to those who have been wronged, even if I personally haven’t done anything.
I don’t understand.
My parents raised me and my siblings to treat all people — no matter what color — with kindness and respect. It’s a lesson Don and I have tried to pass on to our sons. When I see a person who looks different from me, I don’t assign a value to their personhood based on their appearance. Isn’t that how it’s supposed to be? What am I doing wrong?
And while I support people protesting injustice, wrecking businesses, and looting them is another thing entirely. Yet when I say that I’m told I don’t understand the rage that these people feel, and I should have compassion.
I found a meme that disturbed me along these lines. It showed Jesus turning over the moneychangers’ tables with a caption that went something like, “to those who say violence doesn’t solve anything.” It disturbed me because of its false implications. Jesus did not overturn innocent peoples’ livelihoods. He was tackling the problem. And He didn’t loot the coins that fell off the tables either. It’s not the same thing.
I know that there are things I don’t know. I want to be open to learning. To growing. To gaining an understanding I don’t currently possess. And I know I’m blessed with opportunities and advantages others don’t have. I get that much.
And I wish I did have the answers to all this. How do we convince people not to assign value to skin pigmentation? That skin color is no more or less important than hair or eye color? To me, it’s a simple concept, yet it seems beyond some of my fellow human beings.
We’re wrestling with this now, on top of a pandemic, on top of a contentious political season. It’s hard. It takes moving out of our comfort zones. It takes sometimes listening, sometimes standing up and saying, “This is wrong.”
I hope I can do it. I’m going to try. This column is a step in that direction. My hope is that as Americans, we can find a solution together. Better that than burning everything down.