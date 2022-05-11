AVON PARK — The Tangelwood Art League was proud to present their 11th annual Juried Student Art Award on the evening of April 21 at the Museum of Florida Art and Culture, MOFAC, located in South Florida State College. The evening celebrated the achievement of art students studying at the college. This monetary award is given to exceptional young artists.
A committee from the Tanglewood Art League visited the museum to judge the student’s art work. Kathie Mousseau, president of our Art League, presented one $300 award to Erin O’Neil and a second $300 award to Caitlin Cruz. Each award was accompanied by framed Certificates of Excellence and a letter acknowledging their achievement.
O’Neil was born in Ringwood, N.J. and grew up in Ticonderoga, N.Y. and now resides in Sebring. She comes from a family which includes two sisters and one brother. She said that she knew she had artistic talent all her life. She just tried her hand at pottery and enjoyed the experience. She paints using acrylic and oils and draws with pencil. She also does wash painting. She just wants to try every medium.
O’Neil does not have any ancestors who were artistically motivated. She is the first in her family. She is a junior at SFSC. Her future includes drawing and she wants to try animation.
Cruz was born in Spring Hill, Florida which she still calls home. Her artistic talent stems from the fourth grade. She draws with crayons, pencil and markers. Her mother was a student at SFSC and her grandfather also has artistic talent. Caitlin is still in high school, but plans to attend an art school and college after graduation.
The Tanglewood Art League wishes both wonderful success and good fortune in their promising futures.