AVON PARK — To listen to the conversation over lunch at the Olympic Restaurant, you would never be able to guess it’s been more than 60 years since they last saw each other. But it has.
They were little boys who met in an orange grove. One was the grove owner’s son and would ride out to the grove with his dad on a regular basis. The other was a grove worker’s grandson, who when not working was playing with his new found friend.
Robert Crews, the grove owner’s son, was injured in a motorcycle accident when he was 10, resulting in a fractured skull and a severe concussion, so his memories are vague of much of his childhood. But he always remembered the friend he knew as Fuzzy Broxton.
It would be years later that Crews would discover that Fuzzy was actually a retired lieutenant colonel from the U.S. Army, and his name was really Errol “Fuzzy” Taver. Broxton was his grandfather’s name. Taver laughs as he tells how he didn’t even know his first name was Errol until after he was 7.
Taver moved to Avon Park in 1949 coming from Frostproof. He lived here until 1970 when he moved to Lakeland and two years later joined the Army.
Crews was raised in Avon Park.
Taver said his grandfather, John Broxton, started working for C. Elton Crews in 1951. The senior Crews owned four houses in the Black neighborhood and the Broxtons eventually lived in one of them. During the picking seasons, John Broxton picked fruit and in the off season, he drove a tractor in the groves.
In fact it was through Taver’s grandparents, John and Gert Broxton, that Crews had kept up with his old friend through the years. Still, he eventually lost touch, last knowing that his friend was a captain in the Army.
Crews remembered a day when he asked his mother if his friend could come to the house and play. The response he got was “No, I don’t think that’s a good idea.” Crews said, “It pretty much stopped at that.”
That response bothered Crews for decades. He said he didn’t know that his mother’s response had anything to do with Fuzzy being Black, but he always felt like it might have.
“At the time segregation was pretty severe, but we didn’t see things in other places going on here. It might have had more to do with the difference in age,” Crews said, adding he always enjoyed going to the grove where he could see his friend. Once Crews was able to handle a a scuffle hoe, he was encouraged to be out in the grove and learn how to take care of trees. “At times we were in the grove at the same time working.”
Taver said he never felt anything indifferent with Crews’ parents.
“Based on Robert talking, I never sensed growing up as kids any schism or anything like that growing up. Racism and bigotry and all of that are learned behaviors. I don’t recall having that and I never discerned anything coming from him like that. When we saw each other, we did whatever. We were kids,” Taver said.
“I told him ‘You can’t feel bad about what happened back in those days that you had nothing to do with.’ That’s how things were then,” Fuzzy said, adding nothing really changed until around ‘64.
Taver remembered how Blacks could order food at the drugstore cafe in Avon Park, but their food was put in a brown paper bag. After a bill was passed, Taver and some friends went in and placed an order and again the food was put in a brown paper bag. Instead of leaving, they took their bags to a booth, sat down and ate, and when they were done, they got up and left. No one bothered them.
Crews said it was important to him to find Taver and share the things that had happened in their lives over the past 60 years. So about three years ago, Crews approached a friend, Shirley Johnson, asking for help in finding his old friend.
Johnson and Crews had worked together through law enforcement. Johnson knew the little boy that Crews referred to as Fuzzy Broxton because he had gone to school with Johnson’s oldest sister and knew one of her younger sisters. Johnson did what she set out to do – reunite the two friends.
It took no time at all for the two to reconnect through phone calls, but would take a while before they could actually see each other. Illness, death of a spouse, and a pandemic got in the way. Now that both have been vaccinated for COVID-19 they felt this was the perfect time to get together.
Crews said he has always emphasized to his sons that there may be some things different between them and others, but as long as they lived by treating everyone the same, they would be successful.
Taver said, “I believed what Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. said, not judging people by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.” He said some of his best friends have been white, along with Black friends. In fact, he said he felt closer to one of his white friends than he did to any of his six biolgoical brothers.
“When you treat people how you really want to be treated and how things should be, then it’s really easy. Like I eluded to earlier, racism, bigotry, prejudice ... those are learned behaviors. When we were kids, we were just kids playing together. Back then, I believe Robert’s parents were OK but it was more ‘what will the white neighbors think with Robert playing with a little colored boy.’ I don’t know if that was the way it was, because I never felt anything (like that) when I was around his parents,” Taver said. “No matter the ethnicity, we all have so much in common. We’re not all that different.”