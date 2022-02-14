Quite a lot of controversy lately about the lack of Black-white parity in professional coaching ranks. The numbers would seem to bear that out. But, let’s look a little deeper.
In the NBA, over 75% of the players are Black. So, easy answer, fire half the white coaches and replace them with Black coaches. Then fire 25% of the Black athletes and replace them with white athletes. Now ya’ got a party.
Problem solved?
Of course not!
Owners, managers and fans are looking for the best product they can get. Do you really believe an owner is going to say “I don’t mind if all my players are Black, but I ain’t gonna have a Black coach.” When, indeed, talent will lead the way.
Don’t try to make a racial issue where there is none.
Howard Edick
Sebring