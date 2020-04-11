So, I don’t know how long we’ve been at this “stay at home” situation. I do know it’s been long enough to make me wake up some mornings not sure what day it is. Routines have been shattered, days run into each other, and it does funny things to us.
For example, I learned of a strange shortage taking place during the quarantine. No, I’m not talking about paper products, though I confess to a feeling of satisfaction when I was able to score some paper towels this week. The stores are running out of (I am not kidding) …yeast.
Yeast, as in that product that enables us to create baked goods such as bread. I don’t think anyone expected the stores to run out of that particular product. But I can testify, because I looked in Walmart, that the struggle is real.
Why? Part of it I suspect is people are home and bored and have decided to crack open their dusty cookbooks and try their hand at baking. Some may be experiencing shortages of bread locally and find this to be a solution.
Of course, the minute I realized there was no yeast to be had I had an urge to make bread. I haven’t baked much since Don went on a low carb eating style, though I used to make a killer sourdough bread. But now the desire is there and no yeast.
Well, that’s not exactly true. Yeast doesn’t just come from a store shelf. You can actually create your own yeast. There are several websites that give you instructions on this. The one I checked out was an article I found on www.ctvnews.ca that quoted a Boston-based biological engineer Sudeep Agarwala. Agarwala, who is also listed as a yeast geneticist, gives step-by-step instructions on how to make yeast using water, flour, and dried fruit.
I’m tempted to try it, because it’s an interesting concept. If you try it, please write me at laura@laurahware.com and tell me how it works.
Of course, we can still get takeout. I’ve done that on occasion, especially when I get to craving something. Just typing that reminds me that it’s been a long time since I had Cheddar Bay Biscuits from Red Lobster. Hmmm…wait, they’re closed? Waaaah…
Speaking of takeout there’s the tale of a writer I know, who ordered a pizza from her favorite place. To her surprise, when she went to cut it, she found the bottom to be quite hard. It made her wonder how badly it was burned.
It turned out that the pizza place had included the pan with the pizza. She contacted the restaurant and I’m pretty sure they got their pan back someway somehow. While it could’ve happened at any time, I’m blaming this on the whole quarantine situation we’re in. Because I can.
I had been optimistic when we were told to stay at home, imagining all the things I would get done while I had all this extra time. I know others had the same high aspirations, and I hope that it worked out better for them than for me.
It’s not that I haven’t gotten anything done — there was a large pile of newspapers on the floor of my office that is now history. I’ve done some writing. But my natural lack of organization is not being kind to me during this time.
But even with that, I’m thankful I can still get this column done from week to week. It helps me remember what day it is and lets me touch base with all of you. So, let’s keep in touch. Take care of yourselves. And wash your hands.