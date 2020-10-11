SEBRING — At the beginning of the week, Rev. George Miller had grave concerns about Lake Placid Police Chief James Fansler.
By the weekend, they had a renewed respect for each other, and Miller had invited Fansler to take part in a peaceful gathering 5 p.m. today on the Circle in Sebring to promote unity in the community.
Miller contacted the Highlands News-Sun Thursday afternoon to tell about the conversation and his plans to hold the rally and a walk to the Highlands County Government Center afterward.
“It left me with a great sense of hope that if we are able to talk things out, then how much more so can a lot of the issues in the local community be taken care of by simply having a civil conversation,” Miller said.
“I felt that my concerns were heard and this has been a positive experience in the way of moving forward,” Miller said.
It also coincides with national Coming Out Day, Miller said. Everyone is invited to today’s event.
He welcomes people to wear clothing and bring flags that celebrate their heritage.
The event will include Carnide Thermidor, singing “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” along with a speech by U.S. Representative District 17 candidate Allen Elison.
When asked if he would attend, Fansler said Friday he could not because his mother, who lives out of state, is fighting a chronic illness and he may have to travel to see her.
The next event, Fansler said, he would like to take part.
“If it helps build community relations and starts dissolving the divide [among people], I’d be glad to see Highlands County become a unified county once again,” Fansler said.
Fansler had several posts on his personal social media account that Miller and other members of the LGBTQ community found offensive and a bit frightening, given events in other parts of the country.
Fansler said after Miller publicly called him out this week, he saw posts from another resident, Christopher Davies, as well as others, which helped him see their point of view.
“I never took the time to look at it from that perspective that Chris mentioned,” Fansler said. “If you take a moment and see from someone else’s perspective, [what] you see as making light can be offensive and hurtful.”
Fansler said he has since gone through his social media account to delete any potentially offensive posts and reached out to Miller both to talk about the situation and apologize.
“I don’t want to have a page where people look at this guy and say, ‘He’s off the rails offensive,’ because not the kind of guy I am, and [that’s] not the kind of community leader I want to be perceived as.”
Instead, Fansler said, he wants to be known as a local law enforcement and community leader who treats everyone fairly, no matter what their background.
He said he gave Miller his word he would not post again without taking that into consideration.
“You can’t just go firing off without consideration,” Fansler said of social media. “That’s an issue.”
In recent years, especially on social media, “everyone is so left and right,” he said. “Nobody is willing to look for agreement here. It gets inflamed to a point where people forget what the original argument started over.”
On a personal page, Fansler said, people get caught up in it, and he said he’s not immune.
“I’m human. I’ll get caught up in personal things,” Fansler said. “When I’m wrong, I have no problem admitting that I’m wrong and apologizing for it.
Is that always going to make everybody happy? No, he said.
“I’ll try to do what’s right,” Fansler said.
When he responded to the Highlands News-Sun about this issue earlier in the week, Fansler pointed out that his devotion to the community had earned him the 2018 Distinguished Citizen Award from the Boy Scouts of America, the 2018 Highlander Award for First Responder of the Year and the 2020 Highlander Award for Law Enforcement Officer of the Year.
“I feel like I should be living up to those awards, too. When you offend people like Mr. Miller, you’re not living up to that award,” Fansler said. “I’d rather put my energy to living up to those awards.”
To other people posting on social media, he advises them to take a moment and consider another person’s perspective, their life experiences and troubles, and they might understand them better.
“Can you imagine a world where people listen to each other?” Fansler asked.
“If you feed your mind garbage, you will put out garbage,” Fansler added. “If you feed it positive things, you will put out positive things.”