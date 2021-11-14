It’s a glorious afternoon and your gaze rises to the sky. Soaring overhead are buzzards or are they vultures? How can you figure out what birds are riding on the thermals above?
In Florida there are two vulture species you are likely to see spiraling upwards in lazy circles or floating on the air currents for hours. From below, black vultures will appear to have all dark wings with lighter or whitish appearing tips on each wing. Turkey vultures however appear to have a grayish band running the length of the wing as though from armpit to finger.
Sometimes if they aren’t too high above you might be able to view their heads. Black vultures have black or grayish heads and turkey vultures are bright red. Turkey vultures also fly a bit like an erratic plane, wings dipping back and forth irregularly while held in a slight “v.”
Turkey vultures stand out from black vultures on the ground as well with their reddish, bald heads resembling that of a wild turkey. They also have chocolate brown feathers that appear lighter in coloration on their wings where black vultures are uniformly dark with an all-dark head.
The only scavenger which does not prey on live animals, turkey vultures wait for death to claim a critter and then using their amazing olfactory senses they soar into action. As soon as 12 hours after death, their sensitive noses pick up the aroma. Arriving on scene, their powerful hooked beaks tear into the carcass of rotting animals, their featherless heads remaining “clean” despite the messy feeding activities. Proficient and thorough, they are nature’s clean-up crew. With the highly acidic pH level within their stomachs, they thrive on carrion which would make other wildlife ill.
While vultures don’t build nests – they use what is referred to as a scrape – they do congregate to roost or rest. You may see birds grouping together in the early mornings to sunbathe or rest as darkness falls.
Handling or disturbing turkey vultures can be a messy proposition as they will projectile vomit to evade threats. They also cool off by defecating on their feet. Having a bunch of these sunbathing on your roof or hanging out on your barn may be undesirable even with their beneficial activities within the circle of life. Both state and federally protected as a migratory bird, it is unlawful to harm or kill them and nuisance activities can be mitigated only with a permit from the US Fish and Wildlife Service. Our Florida Wildlife Commission regional office can be reached at 863-648-3200 for more information or to report concerns.