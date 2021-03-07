Tammy L. Gibbs
Tammy Lynn Gibbs, of Lake Placid, Florida, lost her battle with cancer early Thursday morning, March 4, 2021. She passed in her sleep at home and was in the loving companionship of her family. Tammy was born in Farrell, Pennsylvania, on May 14, 1972 to Cynthia Miller O’Brien and the late Leslie Perdian. Tammy has been a Lake Placid resident for the past 35 years. She was a graduate of Lake Placid High School and obtained her A.A. degree in liberal arts from South Florida Community College in Avon Park.
Tammy is survived by her husband of 25 years, Darryl; daughter, Morgan Gibbs; mother, Cynthia Miller O’Brien and step-father, Bill O’Brien; brother, Donald Perdian (Jennifer); nieces Ashley and Lyndsey Perdian; step-sister Elissa Witters, and step-mother, Jeanine Perdian.
Family will hold private services. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society. Arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid, Florida. 863-465-9997