SEBRING — Anthony Gordon Padgett, 44, of Tampa, is being charged with murder, not premeditated during another felony in regards the 2016 shooting death of Andrew Pieper. Padgett also has multiple probation violations listed. He is currently being held in the Highlands County Jail with no bond.

According to the Sebring Police Department, Pieper was killed about 6:35 p.m. on Nov. 25, 2016 on Howard Street. The report states he was found with a gunshot wound to the back of his shoulder. Forty grams of methamphetamine was found in his clothing.

