SEBRING — Anthony Gordon Padgett, 44, of Tampa, is being charged with murder, not premeditated during another felony in regards the 2016 shooting death of Andrew Pieper. Padgett also has multiple probation violations listed. He is currently being held in the Highlands County Jail with no bond.
According to the Sebring Police Department, Pieper was killed about 6:35 p.m. on Nov. 25, 2016 on Howard Street. The report states he was found with a gunshot wound to the back of his shoulder. Forty grams of methamphetamine was found in his clothing.
A 2016 police report stated a witness, who lived near where Pieper died, saw a white sedan traveling toward Howard Street and heard a single gun shot. The witness saw the left rear door of the car open and the victim roll onto the ground, the report states. When he walked up to the victim, he observed a hole in Pieper’s back.
Sebring Police Chief Karl Hoglund said the shooting may have been the result of an apparent drug deal that had gone wrong. The deal was allegedly set up by the defendant. Hoglund said Padgett was incarcerated in Tampa on an unrelated charge(s) before being extradited to Highlands County.
Witnesses that were in the car when the shooting took place said Padgett was in the front passenger seat and Pieper, along with another man, were in the back seat while a woman drove the borrowed car. The report states the shot came from the back seat of the car.