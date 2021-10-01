TANF replaced ADC
Recently, a couple of our local letter writers have said that the U.S. welfare state started in the 1960s. Another person said that Aid to Dependent Children started in the 1960s and still plagues us today. Apparently President Lyndon Johnson is being blamed for ADC. Did rightist radio come up with these claims?
Anyone who has read a history text should know that the welfare state started in the 1930s with the New Deal. Social Security started with the Social Security Act of 1935. Aid to Dependent Children was a provision of the Social Security Act.
The idea of Aid to Dependent Children goes back a few decades earlier. Forty states had passed similar programs between 1910 and 1920. The original purpose of the ADC provisions passed in 1935 was to provide Federal money to the states for this purpose. I learned this from an article called Aid to Dependent Children: The Legal History, on the website of Virginia Commonwealth University.
Aid to Dependent Children is what a lot of people mean by “welfare.” Does ADC still plague us today? Not exactly. In 1996, Congress passed the Personal Responsibility and Work Opportunity Reconciliation Act, abbreviated as PRWORA. This Act replaced ADC with a program called TANF, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families. Under TANF, no one can collect this aid for more than five years, or 60 months, in a lifetime. President Bill Clinton signed PRWORA into law on Aug. 22, 1996.
