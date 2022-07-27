SEBRING — There is so much artistic talent in Highlands County, it’s hard to believe it is not yet a cultural destination. A number of years ago I spent some time in Scottsdale, Arizona on business. Their Friday evening art walks were phenomenal. Hopefully our community can get back to them as they were prior to COVID-19.
The Tanglewood Art League hosted a Summer Art Walk and Talk on July 23. The format was to have a small group of six artists set up a display of their works. Attendees were able to not only browse and enjoy the art work, but had the opportunity to talk to the artists about their work as well as observe demonstrations of their artistic techniques.
“There are so many new people moving into our area, we wanted to be able to offer a diversion in the summer,” said Judith Eckstein with the Art League. “We have a small group of artists that are willing to show their works and explain or demonstrate their techniques.”
Bob Clarke, a well-known local artist, was explaining about use of proper brushes and techniques for mixing paint colors.
“You can take green and purple and get a nice gray color. It does take some experimentation to get just the right color. Every painting you do you learn something to use on the next one.”
Clarke says he takes reference photos to work from. One of his prized works is of a French scene where he has placed himself in the picture. The work was done ‘plen air’, which means painting outside in the fresh air.
Joyce Robbins was working in watercolors, demonstrating how she transfers her drawing to tracing paper and then to the painting paper while talking about the techniques used. She says you need lots of patience as you need to let the paints dry before moving to another.
“Her works are really nice,” said Bev Shaw. “I’m really fascinated with it. I don’t draw but I do work with stained glass.”
Painter and writer, Janet Willis, had some of her books on display. She also uses a different process for creating a composite picture. She had photos to show the different stages of her work. It takes about 20 hours of prep and 20 hours of painting. She says you can check out her work on YouTube.
Betty Froebel was visiting with Ingrid Strobe. “Her use of color and variety is amazing. I love the imagination and realism. The colors just pop.”
Ruth Phillips does collages in a variety of topics. Some are from magazine pictures, others are made from photos.
“My mood drives me to create. I love the bright colors and odd things.”
Graphite pencil is the medium of choice for Kathie Mousseau. She loves to work with animals and wildlife.
“I took some classes with Beverly Marshall. Her instructional method is the grid system.”
The grid system allows you to draw just one square of a picture grid at a time. It makes the work less intimidating and more fun. Mousseau had a table showing the various stages of drawing using a grid system.
The turnout was good and people enjoyed interacting with the artists. Attendees enjoyed the demonstrations as well as browsing through the exhibit.