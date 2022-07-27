SEBRING — There is so much artistic talent in Highlands County, it’s hard to believe it is not yet a cultural destination. A number of years ago I spent some time in Scottsdale, Arizona on business. Their Friday evening art walks were phenomenal. Hopefully our community can get back to them as they were prior to COVID-19.

The Tanglewood Art League hosted a Summer Art Walk and Talk on July 23. The format was to have a small group of six artists set up a display of their works. Attendees were able to not only browse and enjoy the art work, but had the opportunity to talk to the artists about their work as well as observe demonstrations of their artistic techniques.

Recommended for you