SEBRING — The Tanglewood Special Events team is pleased to announce their season offerings for the 2021-2022 season. It has been several years since they were able to open up their clubhouse to not only professional entertainers, but also being able to offer these shows to the community.
The Special Events Season runs from November through April with shows at 7 p.m. Shows dates are all on Sunday evening. Be sure to come early as you can purchase dinner upon arriving. They serve hamburgers, cheeseburgers, hot dogs, chips, nachos, pretzels, ice cream and cold soda. A sandwich with chips is just $5.
The season consists of 10 shows featuring professional entertainers. The first show was Sunday, Nov. 7 with the Atlantic City Boys. This was a fabulous show with four men on stage performing hits of the 1950’s and 1960’s. They received an awesome standing ovation.
“As the Chair of the Special Events Committee, it is my job to see that our residents and outside guests are well taken care of,” said Donna Scorse. “The Committee works diligently to bring in the best entertainment from around the country. This season’s line-up is definitely one of the best!”
There are still nine shows available this season. Season tickets are $90 and single show tickets are $15 at the door. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. The front Tanglewood gate (off US 27 behind the Dollar General) is monitored while it is open from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. for show times.
The remaining season line-up is as follows:
Nov. 21 – ‘South of the Border’ – a tribute to Herb Albert and the Tijuana Brass.
Dec. 12 – ‘J 3 Vocal Band’ – A great group with a full band playing songs that will get you in the holiday mood.
Jan. 2 – ‘Divas 3’ – an extraordinary group of three very talented female vocalists and performers.
Jan. 23 – ‘Element’ — a very talented and lively group that will get you up on your feet and dancing.
Feb. 6 – ‘Maryellen Hooper’ and ‘Adam Ferrara’ – these two very funny comedians are back by popular demand.
Feb. 20 – ‘Emanon’ – this group showcases the finest musicians in Highlands County along with a very talented vocalist.
March 6 – ‘Sharpe Family Singers’ – great family offering great family entertainment.
March 27 – ‘Good Vibrations’ – a tribute to the Beach Boys featuring excellent entertainers.
April 10 – ‘Tony Pace’ – an excellent male vocalist with a full band.
Make Sundays your date night. Come early to get a sandwich and enjoy the entertainment. It’s an inexpensive evening of fun and music, close to home.
For more information, please contact Donna Scorse at 863-273-6983. We hope to see you there for an evening of great entertainment!