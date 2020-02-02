The headline in the Jan. 25 article by Highlands News-Sun Phil Attinger could have said precisely that.
Greg Herrick defeated Mark Camp for the Sun ‘N Lake Board of Supervisors. The vote count by the individual property owners had Mark Camp as the clear winner by a 3-to-1 margin. He was by far the people’s choice.
I have earmarked Tanglewood as “The 800 lb. Gorilla.” With their voting power they can control the outcome of any landowner election with a stroke of a pen. They did exactly that in this election.
The Tanglewood vote in affect nullified the individual votes cast in the election.
There are several questions that exist that should be answered. Why did Hometown America, the owners of Tanglewood, make the decision for the first time to get involved in the district’s politics? What promises were made in order to obtain their vote? Who was involved in the lobbying process with Hometown America’s priniciples that compelled them to vote for a certain candidate V’s another?
Hopefully this will be the last time this travesty occurs.
It is now in the hands of the Board of Supervisors and the Highlands County commissioners to change the balance of voting power back to the people and away from any special interest as soon as possible.
David Halbig
Sun ‘N Lake of Sebring