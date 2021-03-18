According to Feeding America, in 2018 an estimated 1 in 9 Americans were food insecure, equating to over 37 million with over 11 million being children.
This is a staggering statistic. The U.S. Department of Agriculture defines food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for an active, healthy life’.” It also refers to a lack of available financial resources for food at the household level.
Children suffer in school when they do not have enough food to eat. They are unable to focus on their lessons making learning even more difficult. A group of ladies in Tanglewood are helping an organization called ‘A Heart Like His Foundation’ by hosting a food drive.
“This is an organization that is new to our area, having started over in Broward County,” said Paula Novak. “The Friday Kid’s Pak is a weekend food pack created for those kids that will not get a proper meal over the weekend.”
According to their website, www.aheartlikehisfoundation.org, “our goal is to provide these children a Friday Kid’s Pak containing single serving breakfast, lunch and dinner items. In addition, we include one easily prepared family meal in every Friday Kid’s Pak.”
“The teachers are able to identify those that are not focused enough in class due to insufficient food being available at home.”
These children are fed in school during the week. Many go home on Friday and will not have a meal before returning to class on Monday. This exposes them to risk on many levels that they have no control over.
“On Friday afternoon’s the selected children will receive their Friday Kid’s Pak from a member of the school administration during the school year, placed in their backpack. The package contains single pack foods in a sealed bag.”
The food normally comes from the Midwest Food Bank. The kids also receive a bag of Latin Rice, which is enriched with vitamins and minerals that can be used for a family meal.
“This area feeds about 117 kids each week. About 1,500 pounds of supplies are used each month, but currently only about 300-400 pounds are coming in. They’re very low on supplies which is why we are doing a food drive.”
Helping out is something anyone or any organization can participate in. Some of the items needed are: single-serve mac & cheese bowls, fruit cups, snacks, juice boxes, single-serve pop-top cans of spaghetti O’s, beef-a-roni, beef stew, etc. ALL donations must be single-serve.
“Tanglewood helps out with special projects like this food drive. We can all work towards stopping children’s hunger. Every little bit helps.”