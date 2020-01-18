SEBRING — A Tanglewood man died Thursday while at the community pool in a situation that officials said may be a medical issue.
Gary Prentiss Humphries, 80, reportedly showed signs of having a medical issue at 11:42 a.m. Thursday prior to collapsing under the water of the pool at the Tanglewood Community Center, according to Highlands County Sheriff’s Office officials.
Witness statements suggest that Humphries had a medical incident that led to a drowning, said Sheriff’s Public Information Officer Scott Dressel.
“It just happened to happen in the pool,” he said.
Dressel reported that when deputies and Highlands County Fire Rescue medical units arrived, they found a group of residents “huddled” around Humphries. Emergency medical crews performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation from the pool to AdventHealth Sebring’s Emergency Room.
He was declared dead at the hospital at 12:37 p.m., Dressel said.
Cause of death is still unknown, and the investigation will stay open pending results from the District 10 Medical Examiner’s Office, he said.
Dressel said the Sheriff’s Office has had six death investigations since Jan. 1, 2020, and still has three of them open: a 27-year-old man, a 38-year-old man and a 76-year-old man.
The other three — a 61-year-old woman, 83-year-old woman and 70-year-old man — have been concluded and determined as natural or accidental causes, he said.