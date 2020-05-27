SEBRING — Tanglewood held a Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony on Monday morning. Residents and presenters braved the light rain and the cool morning to attend.
“We’ve posted all of the military flags at the entrance to the clubhouse to recognize our military. They will remain posted until Tuesday morning,” John Nelson said.
Nelson organized the ceremony with assistance from his fellow veterans in Tanglewood. He served over six years in the U.S. Army during Korea and Vietnam. In the early 1960’s, he was part of the Military Assistance Advisor Group (MAAG) to (ARVIN), the Army of the Republic of Vietnam.
Memorial Day is a U.S. Federal holiday where we honor those who died for our freedom while serving in the U.S. Armed Forces. Memorial Day previously was celebrated on May 30, but is now observed on the last Monday of May. It is sometimes also called Decoration Day.
It is so important to remember than millions of Americans died in a number of wars to obtain, protect and preserve our freedom.
Some say that President Abraham Lincoln was the founder of Memorial Day back in 1863 when he was at a dedication ceremony at the graves of soldiers at Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. In 1868, General John A. Logan issued a proclamation calling for the day to be observed annually nationwide.
Bob Kapp attended the ceremony at Tanglewood. “I was in the Army during Vietnam, which was very difficult. I left and later joined the Air Force.”
The ceremony began with the presentation of the flags for Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard and the MIA/POW flag. Dr. Bill Burnham, pastor of Tanglewood Church, said the prayer.
“We remember and honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice; those that gave their lives for our freedom. Give us all comfort and strength.”
There was complete silence as Nelson played “Taps” in a simulated style, using a bugle and a “Taps” recording from Arlington National Cemetery.
Some people confuse Memorial Day and Veterans Day, but they are not the same.
Memorial Day, celebrated the last Monday in May, commemorates the men and women who died while in military services to their country; those who made the ultimate sacrifice.
Veterans Day, celebrated on Nov. 11, is the day we honor all who served, whether in wartime or peacetime, regardless of whether they died or survived.
The poppy has become a symbol of Memorial Day. In war-torn battlefields, the red field poppy was the first plant to reappear. John McCrae, a Canadian solider and physician, was inspired to write the poem “In Flanders Fields” in 1915 after seeing the poppies bloom again. The red poppy is still a symbol for both loss of life and of recovery and new life.
According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (va.gov/opa/publications/celebrate/halfstaff.pdf), “On Memorial Day the flag should be flown at half-staff from sunrise until noon only, then raised briskly to the top of the staff until sunset, in honor of the nation’s battle heroes.”
Nelson lowered the flag to half-mast on Friday, May 22, based on orders from President Trump, in memory of the 100,000 people to have died from COVID-19.