SEBRING — Any permanent resident of Florida, registered to vote in the state can vote in local elections, with some caveats.
While local county commission and school board officials get elected at-large, those who don’t live within a certain municipality cannot vote for members of the city/town council.
The same holds true for special improvement districts, with an additional caveat. Along with being a permanent resident, registered to vote, you also have to be a landowner in that district.
That’s what will make the biggest difference for residents of places like Tanglewood when it comes to the Sun ‘N Lake Special Improvement District, to which the manufactured home community belongs.
According to Highlands County Supervisor of Elections Karen Healy, residents of places like Tanglewood cannot vote for the Sun ‘N Lake Board of Supervisors — whether for the landowner seats or the popular vote seats — because voters in the Sun ‘N Lake district have to hold property to vote.
Residents of Tanglewood lease their lots from the owner of the manufactured-home subdivision.
Currently, Sun ‘N Lake’s board of supervisors has sent a request to the county commission to change their elections process. It asks commissioners to transform Sun ‘N Lake’s two landowner-elected seats into popularly-elected seats.
Under Florida law in place when Sun ‘N Lake was founded, the county has authority to make such changes. That proposal went to the county for legal review, and has not yet gone before the county commission for discussion and vote.
If approved as submitted, the change would do away with landowner-elected seats. The two Sun ‘N Lake supervisors currently holding landowner-elected seats would serve out their terms as originally elected.
They could then run for reelection under the popular vote.
The reason for the change, as explained by legal counsel for Sun ‘N Lake, is to prevent large landowners, such as the owner of Tanglewood, from dominating landowner seat elections.
The proposed change would remove that influence, but it would not transfer that influence to the residents, Healy said. The way Sun ‘N Lake is set up, voters for their local supervisors have to own property in the district.
The change would also not extend popular vote privileges to Sun ‘N Lake landowners who don’t live permanently in Sun ‘N Lake with local voting registration.
Residents of other states and, naturally, residents of other nations like Canada, who visit every winter but maintain permanent residence elsewhere, would not get to vote for Sun ‘N Lake supervisors.
County legal counsel, at the last county commission meeting, said the matter still remains under review. It has not yet been put before the commissioners.