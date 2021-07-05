SEBRING — Tanglewood held its annual golf cart parade early Saturday morning. The sun was out and the weather was clear. About 25 carts decorated in the red, white and blue of patriotic spirit lined up outside the clubhouse.
“We’re so happy to have such nice weather this morning for the parade as well as a nice turnout,” said Donna Scorse, one of the safety volunteers for the parade. “We’re going to go all through the park on almost every street to share the spirit of our independence.”
Gary and Janice Briggs were in line for the parade. “This is our first golf cart parade. We’re very excited and just moved here in April of 2021.”
Jan Potter brought her dog Fluffy, who was decked out in a red, white and blue neckerchief. Rich and Kelly Paller brought their cute little granddaughter, Cora.
“I’m so excited to be here in the parade,” said June George. “Mother Nature is cooperating so far!”
“It’s great to celebrate our independence as that’s what today all is about. We all need to remember that,” said Charlene High.
High’s daughter, Elizabeth Kelly, said, “I think this is so fun and really cool!”
Len and Karen Lewandowski both said they were excited to be here, having a lot of fun.
Mary Lee Napier and Mitzi Case had the place of honor as the lead cart. At 9 a.m. sharp the carts were ready to go, spreading cheer and patriotic spirit throughout the park.