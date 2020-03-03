SEBRING — A good tournament needs good organization, good weather and good players. The eighth annual Tanglewood Winter Classic, held Feb. 21 to 23, was well organized by Mark Pearlman and his team of 35 volunteers.
Glenn Bradley started working back in November to set up the registration system on pickleballtournaments.com. Registration opened in December and closed on Feb. 14h when 230, the largest group in the history of the event, had signed up. The system worked well except when players cancelled at the last minute due to injury or just didn’t show up to play.
Don Crone was in charge of referees and he started training his crew during regular daily play at Tanglewood as well as in medal games at the Heartland Senior Games tournament.
Dan Pilliterri oversaw set up and tear down. A large crew was needed to hang banners, re-install windscreens that were taken down during bad weather earlier in the month and line two extra courts at the tennis courts. Early Friday morning, a heavy downpour soaked the courts but the fellows got busy and had the courts dried in time for the first matches at 8 a.m.
Sandra Armitage was in charge of welcoming players as they arrived. She and her team saw that each player and volunteer got a Winter Classic shirt and encouraged them to buy raffle tickets.
Barb Willford worked alongside Bradley to post scores and assign courts while Jerry Elenbaas made all of the announcements over the PA system.
Joe Ellis and an eager crew cooked up hot dogs and burgers and served them along with soda and chips throughout the three-day tournament.
The weather was a little less cooperative than the team of volunteers. Players dressed warmly for Friday’s matches and had to battle against strong winds. Saturday started off chilly but warmed up considerably. Sunday was a delightful day for playing, despite the swirling winds that can wreak havoc with a lightweight plastic pickleball.
Needless to say, the players who came were all good. They competed in various skill levels and age groupings. One of the great features of this tournament was the large contingent of 2.5 (relative beginners) and 3.0 players. Tanglewood has a thriving beginner’s program run by Mel McDonald and several volunteers on Monday and Thursday afternoons. Sue Yuan, one of McDonald’s assistants, made it her mission to convince members of the beginner’s tribe to pair up and sign up for the tourney and two dozen did. For many, it was their very first pickleball tournament. One of those, Deb Bowers, found it challenging but she enjoyed the competition and won’t hesitate to sign up for future tournaments. The beginners group included some who started playing as recently as two or three months ago.
Lots of players were entered at the 3.5 and 4.0 level. They are used to tournament play and relish the challenge of competing against others of a similar rating.
Mike Stewart, a former Tanglewood resident and his partner, Mike Vaughn, are professionals playing out of Port St. Lucie who are ranked at the highest level, 5.0. They played some exhibition matches in which they dominated their opponents using a combination of powerful shots and soft dinks. The finesse they showed was remarkable, placing shots exactly where they wanted them.
Players are self rated on a scale from 2.5 – beginner to 5.0 – pro. Numerous locals made it to the podium. Medal winners listed are from Tanglewood unless otherwise noted.
Men’s Doubles
Medal winners at the 2.5 level were Tom Clancy/Joe Ellis, gold, Steve and Stewart Stoneman, silver, Bill Mills/Mike Larsen, bronze.
Medalists playing in the 3.0 bracket were Bill Lewis/Don Crone, gold, Peter Nicholl/Jerry Griffin, silver, plus Sun ‘N Lake’s Bill Murray/Dave Linderman, bronze.
In the 3.5 division Bob Kollmeyer/Russ Myles, competing for the Sun ‘N Lake Racquet Club, took bronze while Donnie Leblanc got gold and Mike Yuan/John Francis, bronze.
Competing in the 4.0 bracket were Grant McLaughlin, gold, Mike Klindworth/Phil Poirier silver, Tom Stadler/Ben Hawkins, bronze and the duo of Jay Bowers/Dennis Aldridge, bronze.
Mixed Doubles
At the 2.5 level, gold medals were won by Jan and Jeff Bacon, Nancy and Bill Mills. Silver went to Catherine Sullivan/Stewart Stoneman plus Marilyn and Mike Larsen. Bronze medals were scooped up by Deb Bowers/Mike Labonte and Sue Clifford/Eugene Thompson.
Gold medals were awarded at the 3.0 level to Sophie and Steve Stoneman. Sun ‘N Lake’s Julie Oblon/Robert Carlin plus Luanne Kerr/Mike Sharkey earned silver while Lyne Voyer/Sylvain Grenier, Sharon and Jerry Griifin as well as Michelle Murray/Alex Andreu from Sun ‘N Lake took bronze.
Players receiving gold medals at the 3.5 level were Sue and Mike Yuan plus Ann Marshall/Bill Kist from Lake June Pointe. Patty Forsyth/Dave Smith of Sun ‘Nn Lake combined for silver as did Betty Schleis/Tom Stadler. Tracy Vernest/Donnie Leblanc and Dennis Johnson took bronze.
Gold medals in 4.0 play went to Robbie Goolsby, Sun n Lake with Jerry Henline and Natacha Frappier/Mike Klindworth. Silver medalists were Barb Smith/Ben Hawkins and Linda Kramer/John Prentice of Sun ‘N Lake.
Women’s Doubles
In 2.5 play, golds went to Kathi Flyte/Deb Bowers and Robyn Fitzsimmons/Bonnie Ritz. Jan Bacon/Catherine Sullivan had silver with Nancy Mills/Marilyn Larsen taking bronze.
Competition at 3.0 saw gold medals go to Michelle Murray of Sun ‘N Lake playing with Ann Garbiras of Highlands Ridge. Pam McCreery/Julie Oblon grabbed silver and Luanne Kerr/Marilyn Bradley left with bronze.
On the podium in 3.5 play were Betty Schleis, gold, Sandie March/Tracy Vernest, silver and Sue Yuan/Katherine Stankevich, bronze.
The top tier 4.0 play netted gold for Patty Forsyth/Robbie Goolsby of Sun ‘N Lake and Natacha Frappier.
Planning will start soon for the ninth annual Tanglewood Winter Classic which is tentatively slated for February 26 — 28, 2021.