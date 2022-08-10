SEBRING — The residents of Tanglewood haven’t been idle during the hot summer. For months they have been collecting school supplies for our local elementary schools. Last year they donated everything to Fred Wild Elementary. This year, the outpouring of supplies and money donated far exceeded their expectations.

The Party Dance Crew is a lively and fun group of individuals at Tanglewood that host dances for residents and guests throughout the year with the mission of raising money to donate to organizations that help the needs of the children of Highlands County.

