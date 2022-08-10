SEBRING — The residents of Tanglewood haven’t been idle during the hot summer. For months they have been collecting school supplies for our local elementary schools. Last year they donated everything to Fred Wild Elementary. This year, the outpouring of supplies and money donated far exceeded their expectations.
The Party Dance Crew is a lively and fun group of individuals at Tanglewood that host dances for residents and guests throughout the year with the mission of raising money to donate to organizations that help the needs of the children of Highlands County.
The main organizers are Deb and Gene Gitro, Kay Randall, Jan and Jim Carbaugh and Bill and Jackie Mogilski.
“We also have our Super Supporters that are with us at every dance to help and include Val, Tammy, Drew, Ellen, Carmelita, Cheri, Rose, Denise, Georgette and Sharon,” said Deb Gitro. “There are so many others that are too numerous to mention that are always there to drop a bit of extra money in the pot to help the kids.”
The school supply drive is possible through the warm hearts of Tanglewood residents and also guests who have attended the dances. Their hard work and dedication has raised enough school supplies to help out not just one school this year, but four elementary schools this year.
“On Monday, August 8th we’re delivering the supplies to Fred Wild Elementary, Sun ‘N Lake Elementary, Avon Park Elementary and Park Elementary. This is so exciting!”
Four large vehicles were filled to overflowing with various school supplies. Each one was going to one of the four elementary schools. They even prepared a special treat for the teachers to enjoy.
“The Party Dance Crew and all of our fantastic supporters ROCK! We are so happy with the success of our group and how we are able to help the children of Highlands County obtain additional, and much needed, school supplies,” said Gitro.
“Our last dance we had the winner of the raffle donate back his winnings for a total of an additional $600 towards our next project,” said Carbaugh.
Their next project is focused on the holiday season and Christmas and of course our local children.
“Our Christmas donations go to ‘Highlands County Sheriff’s Christmas Wishes’ which purchases bicycles, ‘Joy for all Christmas Wishes’ in Avon Park with all toys for Highlands County Children and the ‘Knights of Columbus’,” said Gitro.
The Party Dance Crew of Tanglewood works year round on gathering supplies, toys and donations so that our children in Highlands County can enjoy a better quality of life.