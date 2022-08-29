Florida A M North Carolina Football

North Carolina’s George Pettaway (23) evades Florida A&M’s Eric Smith (8), Gentle Hunt (92) and Justin Cooks (57) en route to a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022.

 CHRIS SEWARD/AP PHOTO

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Drake Maye threw four of his five touchdown passes in the first half in his first collegiate start and North Carolina beat undermanned Florida A&M 56-24 to open the season Saturday night.

Six different North Carolina players scored touchdowns, with Josh Downs making two touchdown catches.

Recommended for you