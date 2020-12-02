LAKE BUENA VISTA – The Taste of EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays presented by AdventHealth brings seasonal fun from around the globe to the Walt Disney World Resort theme park. Through Dec. 31 this magical event features delicious food, activities for the whole family, a chance to see Disney characters in their holiday finest, and more.
Holiday Kitchens located throughout World Showcase offer tasty treats of the season, including two new locations:
• The Mele Kalikimaka Holiday Kitchen in Showcase Plaza offers Kālua Pork, Lomi Lomi Salmon and Kona Brewing Co. Big Wave Golden Ale, among other tasty bites.
• Holiday Hearth in World Showplace features plenty of sweet treats, including a Salted Caramel Spaceship Earth Cookie and a Gingerbread Milkshake.
Other top tastes this year include:
• Beef Bourguignon with Crushed Potatoes at the Yukon Holiday Kitchen
• Duck Confit and Dumplings with Roasted Brussels Sprouts and Fig Reduction at Festival Favorites in World Showplace
• Pastrami on Rye with House-made Pickles and Deli Mustard at the L’Chaim! Holiday Kitchen
• Holiday Pot Pie with Jackfruit, Mushrooms, Carrots, Peas, Onions and Puff Pastry at the American Holiday Table
• Pumpkin Gingerbread Cheesecake with Cranberry Whipped Cream and Candied Pumpkin Seeds, also at American Holiday Table
• Pork Schnitzel with Mushroom Sauce, Spätzle and Braised Red Cabbage at the Bavaria Holiday Kitchen
Favorite characters dressed up for the season travel through World Showcase spreading joy:
• Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Goofy and Pluto make merry on the “Mickey and Friends Holiday World Tour.”
• Queen Anna and Elsa wave to guests along their “Frozen Holiday Promenade.”
• Santa Claus visits EPCOT for a grand tour around World Showcase in a horse-drawn carriage.
Special music fills the air throughout the park:
• Inside World Showplace at EPCOT, JOYFUL! A Celebration of the Season takes guests on a magical journey of holiday music.
• Also, inside World Showplace, an EPCOT pianist performs holiday music from around the world.
• Voices of Liberty use their harmonies to share songs of the season at America Gardens Theatre.
• Also, at America Gardens Theatre, Mariachi Cobre bring to life Las Posadas, a celebration of Mexican holiday customs through music and dance.
• At the Canada pavilion, the JAMMitors grace the Mill Stage with playful percussion full of merriment.
• The Holiday Cookie Stroll returns with freshly baked cookies from the EPCOT bakery ovens. The Festival Passport lists the five official stroll locations, with each stop offering a cookie for purchase and a stamp in the passport. After collecting all five stamps, guests can bring their passport to the Holiday Sweets & Treats location to receive a complimentary Minnie Mouse peppermint cookie. Guests can collect their cookies in a new ceramic Cookie Stroll jar, available for purchase at the Holiday Markets throughout World Showcase, while supplies last.
• “Olaf’s Holiday Tradition Expedition” scavenger hunt invites children of all ages to join a festive adventure around World Showcase, where they will round up holiday traditions the lovable snowman has misplaced.
• At World Showplace, guests can marvel at a realistic gingerbread city created by Disney chefs. The patriotic display pays sweet homage to some of the United States’ most iconic landmarks, including the U.S. Capitol, Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial and a five-foot-tall Washington Monument.
• Guests wishing to take a bit of holiday magic home with them can find an assortment of festival merchandise, including spirit jerseys, t-shirts, ornaments, trading pins and drinkware.
The Taste of EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays presented by AdventHealth is part of the holiday magic happening all across Walt Disney World this season; for more on the festivities, visit WDWNews.com. The Disney Parks Blog is also celebrating #DisneyMagicMoments of the season with a special new “Everything Holidays” section at DisneyParksBlog.com, featuring live events, DIY activities and more festive content through the end of 2020.