The complaint of shortness of breath and exercise intolerance are exactly the same, however the causes and treatments may be worlds apart. Dyspnea, as it is termed, can be related to asthma or heart failure, and again, the treatment for these conditions differs dramatically.
Today’s focus is on the heart, and left ventricular hypertrophy (LVH), which is the name given to someone who has a thickening of the wall of their heart’s major pumping chamber. It results in inferior pumping abilities. There are many causes for this, but elevated blood pressure (BP) is the main one. With untreated LVH, heart failure becomes more imminent as does cognitive disease. For example, LVH doubles the risk for dementia.
So my goal today is to help you with the underlying cause of dyspnea, which may be related to LVH, for example. Doing so protects the heart and reduces symptoms that look like cardiac asthma. When you have a healthy heart, you don’t experience as much shortness of breath (dyspnea), wheezing, crackling, rales and/or exercise intolerance problems.
A good cardiologist can detect LVH, or the beginnings of it, with some simple non-invasive tests such as an electrocardiogram (EKG) and an echocardiogram, or “echo” as it is more often called. Furthermore, your cardiologist will make the best suggestion for you, based upon your risk factors, age, lifestyle and heart function. The treatment may include medication, implanted devices, or surgery depending on the cause.
But when it comes to a conversation about alternative treatments including dietary supplements, you’re likely to hit a brick wall because conventionally-schooled physician may not be up-to-date on the research regarding natural options. Sold nationwide, this is an easy-to-access, inexpensive and well-researched dietary supplement that is known for its ability to support all aspects of cardiovascular health. It is absolutely crucial for a healthy heart. Why?
Because taurine is found in massive amounts in your heart and brain. Remember how I stated earlier that a person with heart failure has a two-fold risk of dementia? Well, taurine is the number one amino acid in both of these tissues, which further illustrates to me how useful it can be for both tissues. Taurine is involved in heart rhythm and may be useful to people with PACs, PVCs, pauses and/or tachycardia but do ask your cardiologist before attempting self-treatment.
Taurine calms the body. For this reason, it is sometimes taken in the evening as it helps with sleep.
Taurine has one more interesting use in the natural arena. It can stabilize neurons in the brain and is sometimes employed in people who have epileptic seizures.
Taurine is sold at all health food stores. Combining taurine with other heart-healthy supplements such as Aged Garlic, Arginine, L-carnitine or Ubiquinol or PQQ could be even more useful for the heart. That said, do not substitute taurine, or any vitamin for your medication, or for proper treatments by a qualified physician that you’ve been seeing. If this topic interests you, I have posted a more comprehensive article at my website, suzycohen.com.
Suzy Cohen is a registered pharmacist and the author of ‘The 24-Hour Pharmacist’ and ‘Real Solutions.’ For more information, visit www.suzycohen.com. This information is not intended to prevent, treat, diagnose or cure your condition. Always check with your doctor before following any medical advice.