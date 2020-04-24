SEBRING — Trey Damarcus Taver, 26, of Sebring, was arrested by Sebring Police Department officers on Saturday afternoon. He is facing charges of kidnapping, false imprisonment and battery; both are felony charges.
According to the SPD arrest report, officers were sent to a residence (street name redacted) just after 1 p.m. in reference to a loud verbal altercation An anonymous caller said they witnessed a man dragging a woman back into the home.
Upon arrival, the officer heard a woman screaming for help and the officer immediately entered the home. The victim was running and Taver was yelling and being aggressive, the officer observed in his report. Taver complied with the officer’s command to get on the floor where he was detained in handcuffs and made aware of his rights.
Taver told the officer his victim was in the bathroom with her cell phone when an argument started and the victim left the bathroom and sat in a chair in the bedroom and began to cry. Taver said the victim lashed out at him, scratching his face. Taver, according to the report, grabbed the victim to keep from being scratched more.
After being read the Miranda warnings, the victim offered a sworn statement wherein to the same effect as Taver. The victim said the suspect began getting “nasty” while the victim was in the bathroom texting. The victim also confirmed sitting in a chair in the bedroom after coming out of the bathroom.
Taver allegedly grabbed the victim by the face and neck several times, and yelled expletives. According to the report, the victim went to the kitchen when the suspect calmed down. The argument kept up in the kitchen and Taver allegedly kept grabbing at the victim.
The victim’s dog growled at the suspect who then grabbed a pot and attempted to hit the dog. The victim put hands and an arm up to block the blows aimed at the dog. According to the victim, that must have been when the suspect was scratched.
The victim saw a witness look into the window. The victim banged on the window and Taver allegedly the victim down on the ground, the report said. The victim and the dog got outside but Taver allegedly dragged the victim back in the home.
Back in the house, Taver allegedly took the victim’s cell phone and put the victm in a chokehold. The victim grabbed a wooden cross and hit him on the head with it before being freed, the report stated. The suspect was checked out by EMS at the scene.