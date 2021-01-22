LAKE PLACID — There are few sure things in life – death, taxes and COVID-19 – changing the way we do everything. This tax season, the American Association of Retired Persons free Tax-Aide program will look differently as well but their services will resume beginning Monday, Jan. 25.
After closing mid-March in 2020 because of the state lockdown for COVID-19, the Internal Revenue Service certified volunteers are looking forward to the new season.
“Due to COVID-19 restrictions and the safety of taxpayers and volunteers, appointments are required this year. We can no longer accept walk-ins,” said Marcia Kissane, AARP state coordinator for Southwest Florida.
Appointments will begin Monday by calling 863-633-9018. Appointment times run from 10 a.m. to noon on Mondays and Wednesdays at the American Legion Post 25, 1490 U.S. 27 in Lake Placid. A one-day scheduling event is slated for 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Jan. 26. Stop by the Legion to make an appointment and take an intake and interview booklet with you. Masks are required for the duration of the visit and temperatures will be taken at all appointments.
Tax-related questions can be emailed to lakeplacidtaxaide@gmail.com. The email is for questions only, not appointments.
“The idea is to limit the number of people in the building,” Kissane said.
Those with internet should give the representative an email address so the intake and interview booklet can be emailed. Kissane said having the forms filled out before the appointment times will expedite the process. AARP will not be able to complete tax returns the same day.
“Your return will be prepared and reviewed off site and we will schedule a follow-up appointment with you to sign and pick up your copy,” Kissane said. “We can then e-file your return with the IRS. Please be sure you supply us with a good telephone number so we can reach you if we have questions, need further information and to schedule your follow-up appointment.”
Kissane said AARP tax preparers are certified by the IRS annually. They do not prepare state taxes because they are not trained to do so. She also recommends anyone getting a refund plan on direct deposit.
“It’s quicker and safer,” she said. “They just need to bring a blank check. We will give it back.”
Although AARP Foundation’s Tax-Aide focuses on people over 60 with low to middle incomes, there is no age requirement nor income limits. An AARP membership is not necessary to participate in Tax-Aide.
Kissane gave some tips to make the tax preparations as smooth as possible.
“Please bring a photo ID, the Social Security cards for all persons listed on the return, a copy of your tax return from last year, all documents that you received that include income and your completely filled in Intake & Interview form if you received one. Income includes all 1099 R’s, W-2’s 1099-SSA’s, Railroad Retirement statements, interest and/or dividend income statements and reports of stock sales (these must include the price you originally paid for the stock as well as the price you sold it for),” she said.
Do not call the American Legion for an appointment. AARP Tax-Aide will only be in Lake Placid this season. The IRS will not be accepting tax returns until Feb. 12.