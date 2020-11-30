SEBRING — Highlands County may be among the best counties in Florida for a low tax burden, according to a study of all counties in the state.
However, that same study suggests that Florida may be among those states with heavier burdens overall. Florida does not charge an income tax but has an economy heavily dependent on tourism, which results in higher than normal rates of sales tax and fuel taxes to pay for local services and infrastructure.
Sales taxes, locally, pay for some infrastructure and schools, while fuel taxes go almost completely to road construction, improvement and maintenance.
Two other major drivers in Florida’s economy are agriculture and land development, both of which, like tourism, can see positive or negative effects from the annual hurricane and wildfire seasons, depending on how severe each one is each year.
The study, now in its sixth year, was conducted by SmartAsset, a New York financial technology company that has analyzed the income, sales, property and fuel taxes in each county in the U.S. The places where residents had the lowest overall tax burden across those categories ranked the highest on a tax burden index.
Highlands County’s rank in the state was 16th out of 67 counties. It ranked 129th out of the 3,143 counties and county-equivalents in the 50 states and District of Columbia.
The local average federal income tax was $8,465. Residents in Highlands County pay $1,270 annually in sales tax, $851 on average in property tax and $216 each year in fuel taxes.
Highlands’ tax burden index was 86.33, a score indicating low taxes, although federal income tax paid by Highlands County residents was just outside the top third for low taxes, ranked 27th.
For sale taxes among Florida counties, Highlands ranked in the middle, 34th. For property taxes, Highlands ranked better, at 18th, but the best score was for fuel taxes, where Highlands ranked seventh among Florida counties for low taxes.
Florida’s top 10 counties, based on the tax burden index, were Dixie County with a rank of 88.84, Calhoun County with an index of 87.97, Hamilton with an index of 87.79, Holmes with an index of 87.59, Jackson with an index of 87.06, Union with an index of 86.92, Washington with an index of 86.87, Citrus with an index of 86.77, Levy with an index of 86.75 and Taylor County with an index of 86.73.
Those counties were situated in North Florida along Interstate 75 and the Georgia border, in the Big Bend area of the state and in the Panhandle, away from the coastline, between Pensacola and Tallahassee on the border with Alabama.
Highlands County, along with DeSoto, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Okeechobee and Polk Counties, ranks among the best in South Central Florida for low tax burdens. The counties comprise the Heartland, which sits surrounded by slightly higher taxes on the Gulf Coast and significantly higher taxes in South Florida.
Fiscal Year 2020-21 marks the seventh time the county started a budget year with an 8.55 millage property tax rate. The last time it went up was for the 2014-15 fiscal year, when it jumped up almost 1.5 mils from the previous rate of 7.10.
The 8.55 mil rate is 2.69% higher than the rolled back rate of 8.3261, which would bring in the same dollar amount of revenue as the 8.55 mil rate did last year.
Commissioner Arlene Tuck, the one incumbent on the board at this time, had pushed for lowering the tax rate this year. She expressed hope the constitutional officers would “do better next year” on the county commission’s annual request to hold spending below a 2% cap.
While the tax rate has not gone up, property values have, so each landowner will pay a little more in actual money and the county will get a little more revenue in 2020-21.
County Administrator Randy Vosburg said as early as June that the county could face a 12.5% drop in revenue just from sales taxes alone thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Preliminary numbers from the county’s Office of Management and Budget (OMB) suggested that the 2020-21 fiscal year would start rather lean. This was before the county had reopened businesses fully under the statewide guidelines.
However, the county expects losses in the 1-cent infrastructure surtax, as much as $1 million, while fuel taxes and the tourist tax, both affected by the shutdown of daytime and weekend events over several months, may also take a hit.
Both Vosburg and OMB Manager David Nitz have said during budget meetings and hearings that when revenue goes down for certain funds, the programs and/or services served by those funds must scale back.
The infrastructure surtax helps pay for lighting, drainage and sidewalk improvements. The county’s local option sales tax helps pay for capital improvements, which can include building upgrades or repairs. The fuel tax, in general, helps expand, improve and maintain roads.