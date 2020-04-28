SEBRING — County commissioners took what may have been the final step last week to set up the taxing district to pay for paving Oak Manor Avenue.
They approved, by split vote, the municipal services benefit unit that will levy fees on the road’s residents for the next 10 years to pay their portion of an estimated $90,000 paving cost.
The last vote the county had on the matter was in late January, when commissioners approved part of the paperwork to set up the assessment.
Road and Bridge Department Director Kyle Green told the Highlands News-Sun at the time that he didn’t anticipate starting work for a few months.
Residents of the road have worked on getting it paved for a dozen years. The County Commission agreed to have county crews start work right away instead of waiting until the assessment has raised all the necessary funds, in part because of that time period.
At every step of the process, however, commissioners have made it clear they will not do work prior to payment for anyone else.
Given that this matter has taken so long to negotiate, Commission Chair Ron Handley asked if legal work hours had been calculated into the assessment.
County Administrator Randy Vosburg said staff factored it in as much as they could.
“It was probably because we didn’t have all five [of us] in agreement,” Commissioner Greg Harris said of the long time period.
“We’re still not going to have all five in agreement,” Handley said, referring to himself and Commissioner Jim Brooks who consistently voted against the matter, citing the fact that it breaks with established practice by starting work before collecting all the funds.
County road crews, when available, will now reconstruct and pave almost 1,000 feet of roadway, at a cost of $90,000 total.
The county agreed to fund the $90,000 project before getting the money from landowners, and will give them 10 years to pay it off.
Of that cost, the county and Peace River Packing Company of Fort Meade will split $20,000 for the company’s grove frontage on the road.
The residents’ portion of the cost, based on the agreement with the county, will run no more than half of the remaining $70,000 cost, plus a 5% administration fee — not to exceed $35,000.