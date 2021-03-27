I am the executive director of the Highway Park Neighborhood Council and presented the proposal for improvements to the MLK JR. Sports Field on March 16 on behalf of the agency and our community. I am a property owner and I grew up in Highway Park. My roots in the community run deep.
The MLK JR. Sports Field was established in 1940 during the Jim Crow era to separate the races. What was meant as evil turned out to be good decades later. This is not a “park,” it is a sports field. We built our own “mini-park” called the Village Green at 104 Washington St., adjacent to our resource center. Highway Park has not been “given” anything. We pay taxes that go into the operating fund of the county, just like all other tax payers.
It is the responsibility of Highlands County government to fund improvements and to add amenities to all existing parks including those in Avon Park, Sebring, Lake Placid and the unincorporated areas of the county. Where was the outrage when $110,000 was budgeted each to Avon Park, Sebring and Lake Placid, specifically for existing parks? This was not an assessment, just a special distribution of funds. Where was the outrage when highway safety lights were requested for Highway Park due to the high number of traffic fatalities, lights that we still don’t have? Where was the outrage when RPAC funds (which are also derived from taxes) were used for Bark Park, including restrooms and doggie water fountains?
We have the right to request improvements to our park, just like other communities. Disadvantaged communities of color have been left out for generations, not just years. At least we are helping to foot the bill regardless of the fact that the park is owned and operated by Highlands County. We commend and appreciate the Highlands County Board of County Commission for having “vision” and a sense of fair play. Tax funds are to be spent, not hoarded, and should benefit all people in the county, not a select few. If you want a park in your own community, find some funds to help or build your own, just as we did.
Evelyn L. Colón is executive director of the Highway Park Neighborhood Council and a resident of Jacksonville. Viewpoints are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.