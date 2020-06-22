AVON PARK — Highlands County sheriff’s deputies have arrested an Avon Park man with charges stemming from a reported rape in January.
Rickey Wendell Taylor, 30, stands accused of sexual assault and burglary with assault and battery after genetic evidence linked him to the Jan. 12 incident.
He is being held in the Highlands County Jail in lieu of $102,000 bond.
Taylor has denied having sex with the 32-year-old victim, but lab tests revealed that DNA taken from her was 700 billion times more likely to have come from Taylor than any other person, according to a release from the Sheriff’s Office.
Taylor was also charged with resisting arrest after allegedly running from deputies when they tried to take him into custody last Wednesday.
The victim told deputies that on Jan. 12, she and a friend, whose name was redacted from reports, went to a club in Winter Haven.
The victim told deputies she had too much to drink, and remembered lying down in her friend’s back seat and falling asleep.
She awoke to find herself at her house and Taylor there with her and her friend.
According to reports, she said Taylor and her friend helped her get out of the car and get into the house.
She was in her bedroom, getting ready to go to sleep but had to use the bathroom, reports said, then went to bed.
The friend reportedly told deputies they both left the house, but then she saw the victims hair extensions in her back seat.
She asked Taylor if he locked the victim’s door, and Taylor said he hadn’t, so the friend asked him to put the extensions back in the house and then lock the door on his way out.
The friend waited until Taylor came out of the house, and asked him if he wanted a ride home.
He told her he didn’t, so she drove home, reports said.
The victim told deputies that she woke up later in her bathtub. Taylor was bathing her, and she didn’t understand why he was there, reports said.
Taylor eventually got her out of the tub and walked her to her bed. The victim remembered being on the bed, lying on her stomach, and being dried off with a towel.
While being dried, she remembered feeling the feeling of someone having sex with her, reports said. She told deputies that she felt like she kept telling Taylor, “No,” but didn’t know if her words were coming out.
She kept slipping in and out of consciousness, reports said, and when she woke up fully, Taylor was no longer there.
That’s when she called law enforcement to report a sexual battery.
The victim was taken to AdventHealth Sebring for a sexual assault examination.
According to reports, investigators spoke with Taylor several times over the phone, but he frequently refused to meet in person for an interview.
Law enforcement obtained buccal swabs from Taylor on May 2, and Taylor repeated then that he did not want to give a statement, reports said.
On June 5, investigators heard back from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement laboratory, which confirmed that the mixed DNA samples from both the victim and Taylor were, according to reports, 700 billion times more likely to occur than if taken from the victim and any other random individual.